Mindy Kaling Boasts About Receiving One of Tom Cruise's Famous $126 Coconut Cakes for Christmas: 'IYKYK'
It looks like Mindy Kaling may be one of Tom Cruise’s favorite comedians!
On Thursday, December 19, The Office alum, 45, bragged about getting one of the Top Gun alum’s famous coconut cakes for Christmas.
The comedic writer uploaded a photo of the $126 treat, which was covered in coconut shavings and sitting on a gold plate in a cardboard box.
“IYKYK,” Kaling penned, an abbreviation of the common phrase, “If you know, you know.”
The A-list movie star has been known for sending the desert to many of Hollywood’s elite. While some celebs are a mainstay on the list, others’ names come and go.
Though it is unclear how Cruise chooses who has the honor of receiving the gift, Glen Powell also posted about getting a torte this year.
"The Cruise cake has arrived..." he wrote alongside a photo of a label that read, “To Glen Powell, warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season, Tom Cruise.”
Powell, 36, starred with Cruise in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick as Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin, while the 62-year-old played Navy officer Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
While on The Jennifer Hudson Show that year, Powell gushed about the present, "It is the most delicious cake you've ever had."
“My friends that have tried it, they love it so much that they hit me up right around Dec. 1. 'Hey, has it arrived yet?'" the Anyone But You actor added.
"So now I have a party at my house where I'll have the Cruise cake. It's my 'Cruise Cake Party.' And I'll invite people over to try a bite or two ... [they] can't get greedy. I really have to limit people. I can't let them come back for seconds,” he explained.
"It's usually demolished by the end of the night," Powell said of his holiday bash.
Last year, Brooke Shields revealed she recently stopped receiving a cake from Cruise.
“I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about]," she stated of the Doan's Bakery delight.
"It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie [Holmes] and just Tom," she noted, referring to Cruise’s ex-wife and estranged 18-year-old daughter. "Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped."