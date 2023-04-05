Tom Cruise Removed Estranged Daughter Suri's Name From Annual Christmas Card, Brooke Shields Reveals
In a recent interview for her Hulu documentary Pretty Baby, Brooke Shields revealed the moment she realized Tom Cruise cut his seemingly estranged daughter, Suri, from his annual Christmas card.
"I was on the list for a while," Shields explained, referring to the action star's friend group who all received a Christmas card and delicious $126 coconut bundt cake from Doan's Bakery every holiday season. "I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about]."
"It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom," Shields reminisced, mentioning Cruise’s former wife. "Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped."
"They invited us to their wedding," she said, speculating the reason for her lack of coconutty treats this year. "And I was like 'Hell, yes, I'm going.' It was extraordinary."
Shields still was not certain exactly "what happened" recently that caused her to be docked from the coveted list.
"I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake," she joked. "Tom, I need to be back on the cake list."
As OK! previously reported, though Shields did not address the two Hollywood stars' drama, the pair did have a tiff back in 2006. The 57-year-old released her book, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, where she discussed how antidepressants helped her through mental health struggles.
Shortly after, Cruise took a dig at the mom-of-two in an interview with Matt Lauer where he called psychiatric drugs "dangerous."
"I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever. Before I was a Scientologist, I never agreed with psychiatry and then when I started studying the history of psychiatry, I started realizing more and more why I didn't agree with psychiatry," the War of the Worlds alum said.
In response to his hurtful comments, the Endless Love actress wrote an op-ed for The New York Times about the situation.
"Comments like those made by Tom Cruise are a disservice to mothers everywhere," she penned. "To suggest that I was wrong to take drugs to deal with my depression, and that instead I should have taken vitamins and exercised shows an utter lack of understanding about postpartum depression and childbirth in general."
