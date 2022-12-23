Mindy Kaling Claps Back At Fans After They Claim She Didn't Eat Pizza & Wings In New Photo: 'This Is Not My Issue'
After Mindy Kaling posted a photo of herself enjoying a meal at Pijja Palace, a few fans were concerned when none of the snaps showed the actress chowing down on pizza and wings.
"Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener," the 43-year-old captioned a slew of pictures on Thursday, December 22.
But some fans came after the star. "I don't see any actual eating here but ok..." one person wrote, to which she replied, "oh babe I ATE."
"There is no eating in these pictures," another fumed. The Office star, who has slimmed down as of late, responded, "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you [for] being kind!"
Others weighed in on Kaling's epic dinner, with one person writing, "That looks delicious!" while another said, "Dying to go here!"
The Mindy Project alum — who has two kids: daughter Katherine and son Spencer — revealed how she's kept up her healthy lifestyle.
"I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it," she explained.
"Sometimes I'll be like, 'Well, I have four different times today where I have ten minutes so let's just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram,'" she shared of her outlook. "So instead of it being like one chunk of exercise in the beginning of the day or none at all, I'm now just deciding that I'm going to be a more active person all the time."
The brunette beauty previously spoke with People about her new mindset.
"I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," she said. "Healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else."