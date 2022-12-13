Minka Kelly Spotted Enjoying Romantic Day At Disneyland With Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds

Imagine (animatronic) dragons?

Actress Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds were spotted enjoying some quality time in the Happiest Place on Earth, as the pair spent a PDA-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

Kelly and Reynolds, who were first romantically linked after they were seen heading to dinner in Los Angeles late last month, were spotted sitting arm in arm, kissing on the cheek while walking around the SoCal theme park this past weekend.