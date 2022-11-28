Minka Kelly Sparks Romance Rumors With Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds After Split From Trevor Noah
Dan Reynolds is “On Top of the World” after his night out with Minka Kelly.
The Friday Night Lights actress, 42, sparked romance rumors with the Imagine Dragons singer, 35, after the dynamic duo was spotted on an intimate dinner date at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 26.
Upon arrival at their destination, Reynolds parked the car and lovingly stroked the brunette bombshell's hair, as seen in released photos.
According to a news publication, Kelly and Reynolds spent over five hours at the French restaurant before leaving at around 1 in the morning.
This is the Tell Me Everything author's first potential new romance since her breakup with Trevor Noah was confirmed in May.
As OK! previously reported, a source revealed at the time that Kelly and The Daily Show host had "been broken up for a while," with a second insider adding the 38-year-old comedian was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship.
The Roommate star hasn't skipped a beat since her and Noah parted ways, as the source continued to admit Kelly was "back in the dating game" and "has the best attitude."
"She is very happy," the first insider confirmed. "She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."
Since the pair's relationship demise, Noah sparked romance rumors of his own after he was spotted on a NYC dinner date with pop singer Dua Lipa back in September.
On the other hand, Reynolds has dealt with an even fresher wound — his split from wife of 10 years, Aja Volkman. (The former couple broke up briefly in 2018 and then reconciled until officially parting ways in September.)
“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” the "Believer" singer announced in a Twitter statement on Friday, September 16. “Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
The estranged parents tied the knot in 2011 and share four children: Arrow, 10, twins Gia and Coco, 5, and Valentine, 3.
