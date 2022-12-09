Trevor Noah Tearfully Signs Off On Hosting 'The Daily Show' After Blindsiding Staff With His Departure

“Don’t be sad,” Noah said in his final dialogue, adding, “It doesn’t feel like seven years. Well, not at the desk. Obviously I went home in between. But still, it’s been a wild ride.”

“I would never pretend to understand America, you know, in the relatively short time I think I’ve been here,” he continued. “As we live in a society where we increasingly introduce ourselves to things that separate us, we forget that real friendships come from the similarities, and then the disagreements are how we polish each other as human beings. Issues are real, but politics are just an inventive way to solve those issues. It’s not a binary. There are not just two ways to solve any problem. There are not just two ways to be.”