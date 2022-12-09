Trevor Noah Tearfully Signs Off On Hosting 'The Daily Show' After Blindsiding Staff With His Departure
After seven years, Trevor Noah is finally saying goodbye to The Daily Show. On Thursday, December 8, the talk show host took to Instagram to share her thoughts on this new chapter of his life.
“Don’t be sad,” Noah said in his final dialogue, adding, “It doesn’t feel like seven years. Well, not at the desk. Obviously I went home in between. But still, it’s been a wild ride.”
“I would never pretend to understand America, you know, in the relatively short time I think I’ve been here,” he continued. “As we live in a society where we increasingly introduce ourselves to things that separate us, we forget that real friendships come from the similarities, and then the disagreements are how we polish each other as human beings. Issues are real, but politics are just an inventive way to solve those issues. It’s not a binary. There are not just two ways to solve any problem. There are not just two ways to be.”
The 38-year-old then thanked Black women who took the time “to inform me, to educate me, to argue with me.”
“I’ve often been credited with, you know, having these grand ideas … Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunt – all these Black women in my life,” he shared. “If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
Celebrities and fans took to the comments section to praise Noah for being a fabulous host over the years. Kerry Washington wrote, "Wow. Wow. Wow. Thank you Trevor. Elegant, insightful, bold and gracious til the very end… or rather… TO THIS NEW BEGINNING. BRAVO!" while Lindsey Vonn added, "An incredible chapter. Now on to the next… but with a lot more fans and people that respect and admire you my friend, including myself."
"What an exit. You are the definition of pulchritude. Really blowing us all away. Love to you, Trevor," Chelsea Handler gushed.
As OK! previously reported, Noah apparently blindsided his staff and producers when he decided to step away from the series.
Fortunately, it sounds like the Comedy Central executives didn't mind that Noah would be stepping back to focus on other endeavors, such as his stand-up performances, comedy specials and more.