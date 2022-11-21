Trevor Noah Sounds Off On 'Powerful' Dua Lipa Romance Rumors
One kiss is all it takes … to ignite a media firestorm!
Weeks after The Daily Show host Trevor Noah sparked romance rumors with pop star Dua Lipa after the pair were reportedly spotted smooching during a night on the town in New York City, the comic is getting candid about the swirling speculation surrounding his love life.
“It’s just amazing to me how powerful these things are,” the famous funny man told television news editor Lacey Rose of the tabloids in a new sit-down published on Tuesday, November 21.
Though Noah remained tight-lipped about locking lips with Lipa, purportedly leaning back in his chair and laughing when asked about his potential romance, the star shared another strange run-in with the press, detailing an incident in which a friend’s wife was mistaken for a “new woman” in his life.
SHE HAS BUTTERFLIES! DUA LIPA LOOKS 'SMITTEN' WITH TREVOR NOAH ON N.Y.C. DATE NIGHT
“Then the family calls the husband, like, ‘Oh my God, Trevor’s having an affair with your wife,’” Noah recalled of being photographed hugging his friend’s wife after an outing with the couple. “And my friend’s like, ‘I’m in the picture, too,’ and they’re like, ‘Well, that’s not what the tabloids say.’”
While Noah has yet to explicitly confirm his romance with Lipa, the pair recently sang each other’s praises during a candid discussion on the singer’s podcast "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" last month.
"I even said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an awards show. So, now that means if I see her, my life is going well.” Noah spilled of his potential new flame. "So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is going exceptionally well. So you've always been really wonderful and gracious," he continued, describing Lipa as “a really wonderful light.”
“So thank you for taking the time,” he quipped to the hostess. “I appreciate you."
"Your humor is very analytical and I think that's also a big reason why people gravitate to you because I think you also supply that context underneath all the funny jokes," Lipa said of the “obviously very funny” Noah.
'A REALLY WONDERFUL LIGHT': TREVOR NOAH GUSHES OVER RUMORED FLAME DUA LIPA IN CANDID CONVERSATION
Noah’s recent comments surrounding his love life first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.