Trevor Noah Sounds Off On 'Powerful' Dua Lipa Romance Rumors

One kiss is all it takes … to ignite a media firestorm!

Weeks after The Daily Show host Trevor Noah sparked romance rumors with pop star Dua Lipa after the pair were reportedly spotted smooching during a night on the town in New York City, the comic is getting candid about the swirling speculation surrounding his love life.

“It’s just amazing to me how powerful these things are,” the famous funny man told television news editor Lacey Rose of the tabloids in a new sit-down published on Tuesday, November 21.