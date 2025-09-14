Minnie Driver's Hottest Bikini Moments Revealed: See Her Sizzling Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Fun Under the Sun!

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram Minnie Driver uploads bikini photos from time to time.

Minnie Driver's bikini photos are rare gems! While vacationing in Fregenae, Italy, the 55-year-old Circle of Friends actress relaxed on a beach chair in a black bikini top with a square neckline and matching high-waisted bottoms. She soaked up the sun while also wearing black sunglasses to amp up the beach look. She captioned the post, "Slightly ambivalent about being alone for this long , but the lady next to me took the very nice overhead shot showing off my @leftonfriday swimsuit and I swam for 1.5 miles until a lifeguard in a pedalo (❗️🫶🏼) arrived to ask me if I was ok. Something seemed to make sense to him when I told him I was British. I love my work and I miss my family, I suppose these things must just live side by side. #sunday #roma #seaside #isleybrothers."

Rocking the Beach Look

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram She has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Driver set pulses racing in a photo taken by her partner, Addison O'Dea, which showed her basking in the sun in a red monokini with a cutout detail at the midriff. She complemented her daring swimsuit with a white button-down shirt, sunglasses and a white fedora hat. "#summer roundup #1," she wrote in the upload.

Summer Vibes

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram Minnie Driver's partner, Addison O'Dea, has captured some of her hottest bikini photos.

In a black-and-white photo in August 2022, the Good Will Hunting actress smiled brightly while posing seductively for the camera. She sported a one-shoulder bikini top and high-waisted bottoms that accentuated her curves. For accessories, she wore a baseball cap and massive sunglasses.

Spending Time With a Fur Baby

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram Minnie Driver and Addison O'Dea have been dating since 2018.

"This beautiful soul wandered up the beach, put her paw on my belly and gave my ear a proper kissing. #bestbirthdaypresent," Driver shared in a January 2022 update, which featured a cute dog.

Hands Up!

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram The actress was briefly engaged to Josh Brolin in 2001.

The Riches actress showcased her slim figure in a one-piece swimsuit during a sun-drenched getaway in November 2021. Driver wrote, "I swear we surfed. But nobody had a GoPro or a water-casing for their phone. Best trip. Good women. God, the water was warm 💙 gracias Madre 💫 and thanks for the pic Cam 'BARBIE FEET DRIVER! POP YOUR G------ HIP!'"

Turning Up the Heat

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram She previously dated John Cusack, Matt Damon and Matthew Felker.

During an Italian getaway in August 2021, Driver posed for a seductive photo that captured her enjoying the sunny day under a beach umbrella. She flashed her curves in a two-piece swimsuit that matched her sunglasses, posing while looking away from the camera. "I am actually working. This is what working looks like in Italy- that is why it is one of the greatest places on Earth ( apart from the football). @seriesthelabel - ti amo#italia #ladolcevita," the caption read.

Wet Look

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram Minnie Driver is a mom-of-one.