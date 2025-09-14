or
Minnie Driver's Hottest Bikini Moments Revealed: See Her Sizzling Photos

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

OK! rounded up Minnie Driver's classy bikini snaps that have fans raving!

Sept. 14 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Fun Under the Sun!

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

Minnie Driver uploads bikini photos from time to time.

Minnie Driver's bikini photos are rare gems!

While vacationing in Fregenae, Italy, the 55-year-old Circle of Friends actress relaxed on a beach chair in a black bikini top with a square neckline and matching high-waisted bottoms. She soaked up the sun while also wearing black sunglasses to amp up the beach look.

She captioned the post, "Slightly ambivalent about being alone for this long , but the lady next to me took the very nice overhead shot showing off my @leftonfriday swimsuit and I swam for 1.5 miles until a lifeguard in a pedalo (❗️🫶🏼) arrived to ask me if I was ok. Something seemed to make sense to him when I told him I was British. I love my work and I miss my family, I suppose these things must just live side by side. #sunday #roma #seaside #isleybrothers."

Rocking the Beach Look

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

She has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Driver set pulses racing in a photo taken by her partner, Addison O'Dea, which showed her basking in the sun in a red monokini with a cutout detail at the midriff. She complemented her daring swimsuit with a white button-down shirt, sunglasses and a white fedora hat.

"#summer roundup #1," she wrote in the upload.

Summer Vibes

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

Minnie Driver's partner, Addison O'Dea, has captured some of her hottest bikini photos.

In a black-and-white photo in August 2022, the Good Will Hunting actress smiled brightly while posing seductively for the camera. She sported a one-shoulder bikini top and high-waisted bottoms that accentuated her curves.

For accessories, she wore a baseball cap and massive sunglasses.

Spending Time With a Fur Baby

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

Minnie Driver and Addison O'Dea have been dating since 2018.

"This beautiful soul wandered up the beach, put her paw on my belly and gave my ear a proper kissing. #bestbirthdaypresent," Driver shared in a January 2022 update, which featured a cute dog.

Hands Up!

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

The actress was briefly engaged to Josh Brolin in 2001.

The Riches actress showcased her slim figure in a one-piece swimsuit during a sun-drenched getaway in November 2021.

Driver wrote, "I swear we surfed. But nobody had a GoPro or a water-casing for their phone. Best trip. Good women. God, the water was warm 💙 gracias Madre 💫 and thanks for the pic Cam 'BARBIE FEET DRIVER! POP YOUR G------ HIP!'"

Turning Up the Heat

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

She previously dated John Cusack, Matt Damon and Matthew Felker.

During an Italian getaway in August 2021, Driver posed for a seductive photo that captured her enjoying the sunny day under a beach umbrella. She flashed her curves in a two-piece swimsuit that matched her sunglasses, posing while looking away from the camera.

"I am actually working. This is what working looks like in Italy- that is why it is one of the greatest places on Earth ( apart from the football). @seriesthelabel - ti amo#italia #ladolcevita," the caption read.

Wet Look

Source: @driverminnie/Instagram

Minnie Driver is a mom-of-one.

Driver looked brighter than the sun in a July 2021 post, sporting a sleeveless wetsuit that slightly exposed her chest.

"Buenos dias. Starting to feel the happiness in between the grief," she opened up in the caption. "Not feeling guilty for smiling again. Incredibly grateful to so many of you, you know who you are x."

