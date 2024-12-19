Minnie Driver Jokes That All Celebrities Are Getting 'New Faces for Christmas' Amid Plastic Surgery Craze
Minnie Driver wasn't afraid to call out Hollywood’s latest obsession with plastic surgery.
“Guys, are we all getting new faces for Christmas?” the 54-year-old actress joked in a recent Instagram video. “Cause where you getting them from? And do you think they’re gonna run out? And does anyone got a discount code?”
Driver, who wore a blue T-shirt, white pants and cat-eye glasses, playfully poked fun at A-listers — Lindsay Lohan, Donatalla Versace and more — allegedly going under the knife.
“Quite hard to put under the tree. #newface #faceshop #discountcodes,” she captioned the cheeky clip.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments with their own humorous takes.
“I’m just drawing mine on with a marker pen,” one follower joked, while another chimed in, “Aging is a privilege. Wear it with pride.”
“Savage and wonderful 😂😂,” someone added, while another quipped, “Hahahaha! Right?? It’s so weird!”
One fan reassured Driver, writing, “You look amazing! No new face needed!”
Meanwhile, another joked, “Go ask Demi Moore. Her surgeon is perfection.”
The Circle of Friends star has been a vocal advocate for embracing aging and often speaks out about the pressures women face, especially in showbiz.
“We’re allowed to be over 40 now,” she told People in July. “It is different. I don’t know what that was done waking up to the idea that women are really just hitting their stride when they’ve, I think, been through the gauntlet of only being seen sexually.”
Driver doubled down on her comments on month later during a separate interview.
“Hollywood has always loved youth. Youth is beautiful, exciting, and fresh. But I feel like there should be room to celebrate all stages of life,” she said on “The Shift with Sam Baker” podcast in August.
She also highlighted the double standard between men and women.
“It’s absurd. I don’t know how we lost the idea that women become less interesting or less worthwhile as they get older, when, for time immemorial, wisdom has always been celebrated — just by virtue of having lived longer,” she shared.
“I don’t mind looking at a completely creased version of Brad Pitt — I love him in Meet Joe Black and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — so why shouldn’t the same be true for women?” she wondered.
In 2020, took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge others to change their mindset about aging.
“Sick of this ‘50 is the new...[insert age here],’” she wrote. “50 has always been 50. Women were previously just expected to shrivel and accept their husk. I suppose it must be terrifying to a lot of men if we actually burned brighter, hotter, more ambitious, and emancipated from shame the older we got.”