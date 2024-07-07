Minnie Driver Thinks Donald Trump 'Deserves to Be in Prison' After Being Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial

"Of course, he deserves to be in prison — of course he does. But just looking at how much money he raised in that two days, $53 million in a 48-hour period, and the idea that because the founding fathers — if there had been some mothers involved, perhaps it would be different — left no room in the constitution for the idea that the American people could be so stupid as to vote for a felon, there is nothing reflected in the judiciary about what would happen if he wins," Driver said about Trump.

"It’s a pickle when you’ve got the Secret Service already scoping out prisons, going, ‘What would this look like?’” she continued.