OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > minnie driver
OK LogoNEWS

Minnie Driver Thinks Donald Trump 'Deserves to Be in Prison' After Being Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial

Composite photo of Minnie Driver and Donald Trump.
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Minnie Driver isn't holding back her thoughts on Donald Trump and the state of U.S. politics.

In a candid interview, The Phantom of the Opera alum, 54, admitted she thought the former President, 78, should be spending time behind bars after being found guilty of 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement
minnie driver thinks donald trump be in prison
Source: Mega

Minnie Driver didn't hold back her thoughts on Donald Trump and the state of U.S. politics.

"Of course, he deserves to be in prison — of course he does. But just looking at how much money he raised in that two days, $53 million in a 48-hour period, and the idea that because the founding fathers — if there had been some mothers involved, perhaps it would be different — left no room in the constitution for the idea that the American people could be so stupid as to vote for a felon, there is nothing reflected in the judiciary about what would happen if he wins," Driver said about Trump.

"It’s a pickle when you’ve got the Secret Service already scoping out prisons, going, ‘What would this look like?’” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
minnie driver thinks donald trump be in prison
Source: Mega

Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

The Good Will Hunting actress noted that it's not just the controversial politician but also “the 70 million people who really quite like a bit of a racist attitude and non-existent immigration policies and dismantling the environmental agencies.”

"They were always there," Driver emphasized of Trump loyalists. "They weren’t created by him. He’s just a symptom, and now they’ve got a mascot."

Article continues below advertisement
minnie driver thinks donald trump be in prison
Source: Mega

Minnie Driver thinks Donald Trump should be in prison.

MORE ON:
minnie driver
Article continues below advertisement

When the brunette beauty, who now resides in London, was asked if the U.K. is in a better state politically than America, she noted, "At least the memes are funnier. And I am more hopeful."

"For all the divisions in the U.K., there just seems to be a more robust connection between us. We have this discourse. We talk about it and we laugh about it. We don't pull out guns and shoot each other about it," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
minnie driver thinks donald trump be in prison
Source: Mega

Donald Trump is running for his second term.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Driver recently moved back to England, but when asked if she would ever return to the U.S. if the businessman was reelected in November, she noted, "If I lived in a red state, no, I couldn’t. But living in California, you are somewhat insulated. But do you want to go and live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire or do you go back and help?”

As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty of falsifying business documents connected to $130,000 that was sent to former lawyer Michael Cohen just prior to the 2016 election.

The Times conducted the interview with Driver.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.