Miranda Lambert 'Struggled to Trust' Husband Brendan McLoughlin After Dancing Scandal But 'They’re Very Happy Again'
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are back on track after hitting a bump in the road due to his dancing scandal.
As OK! reported, the former NYPD officer was caught grooving with another woman at a Nashville, Tenn., bar owned by the singer, but after talking it out privately, the two were able to move forward.
"Miranda has trust issues that can cause her to believe the worst-case scenario. As far as she’s concerned, Brendan did prove to her, without a shadow of a doubt, that nothing had happened during the supposed flirting," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But she still struggled to trust him."
To rebuild that confidence in each other, they "opted to share all their passwords, so that there will never be any questions on either side."
The insider said doing so "helped to calm a lot of fears. They’re very happy again."
As OK! reported, the woman seen dancing with the dad-of-one denied crossing the line with him, noting she was at the bar with friends for a bachelorette party.
"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind," she said of McLoughlin. "He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."
"None of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening," she stated, explaining they were positioned so close together so they could hear each other over the booming music.
The couple never publicly commented on the drama, but earlier this month, Lambert, 41, put her admiration for her spouse, 33, on full display to mark their wedding anniversary.
"6 years💍. I’ll love you forever @brendanjmcloughlin," she captioned a black and white photo from their special day.
While the former cop is a dad to son Landon — whom his ex gave birth to in 2018 — McLoughlin is fully supportive of the country star's alleged decision to not have children.
"Miranda says her life is full without being someone’s mom, and that she and Brendan are super happy with the way things are," an additional insider told a separate news outlet. "While he would love to have a baby with Miranda, Brendan respects her decision and loves her no matter what."
The "Drunk" crooner was previously married to Blake Shelton, 48, from 2011 to 2015.
Life & Style reported on the couple overcoming their trust issues.