Is Brendan McLoughlin Innocent? Woman Spotted Dancing With Miranda Lambert's Husband Claims He Was Not 'Flirty' or 'Inappropriate in Any Way' During Bar Outing
One of the women seen dancing with Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, set the record straight on their fun night out.
The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed her group's interactions with the former police officer were purely "innocent" while they were out celebrating one of their friend's impending nuptials.
"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance" she explained. "We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."
She said that at one point, they asked the 32-year-old if he would take a photo with the bride-to-be. He agreed, and later that night, the group was later allowed to go into the roped-off area.
However, she clarified she was "not sure how that was initiated or happened."
"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun," the woman continued. "He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."
The anonymous source made it clear that throughout the party, McLoughlin was "not flirty" at all. She noted the bar was "extremely loud" and left them "yelling in each other's ear" to be heard, but "none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening."
Instead, the night consisted of "dancing, laughing and talking" in a "friendly and casual" manner. She confirmed he was never "inappropriate or suggestive in any way" to them before they left the venue later that evening.
The woman also explained a moment in the videos when she placed her hands on McLoughlin's face. She admitted she wasn't sure why she had done it and described it as a "silly unconscious habit."
"I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world," the woman added. "I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all.”
"We are all grateful for him being so kind, and helping to make our trip fun and memorable, and it’s sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason," she concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although McLoughlin and Lambert have yet to publicly address the videos, a separate insider spilled the country singer was "upset" about the incident.
"There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media," the insider spilled. "Brendan has a cheating past that she’s very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married."