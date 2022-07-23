Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Sexiest Snaps

Miranda Lambert may be used to being the star of the show, but OK! is putting the spotlight on her handsome hunk, Brendan McLoughlin.

The country pop star and the former NYPD officer wed in 2019 after dating for less than three months — and they've already been through their fair share of ups and downs. Aside from the good times, including romantic date nights, loved-up red carpet events and lush vacations, the couple has also been through the wringer.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ADMITS SHE WASN'T 'PREPARED' TO HAVE HER DIVORCE FROM BLAKE SHELTON GO VIRAL, SAYS SHE CAN 'TELL MY WHOLE TRUTH' IN HER MUSIC

From having to dodge paparazzi while traveling to defending their relationship when rumors spread that their marriage was over, life in the spotlight has proved to be anything but easy.