After years of prioritizing her career, Miranda Lambert is finally taking some time off to travel and focus on herself.

"I've been touring for 20 years, and I've been everywhere and seen nothing. I'm trying to use my downtime to really experience life," the country crooner, 38, shared. "I always get the boring months off, and I'm like, 'Can I just have a sunshiny month off?' So the first of July, I'm out of here, and I'm taking my Airstream."