Love Is In The Airstream: Miranda Lambert Shares Sweet Snap With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Love is in the airstream!

On Tuesday, July 19, country artist Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, smooching after spending what she called “the best summer ever” traveling across the nation in their caravan nicknamed “The Sheriff.”

“Meet me in Montana forever,” the star captioned the post, which also featured several photos of her and her pals enjoying their vacation.