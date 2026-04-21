Miranda Lambert Lusts Over Shirtless Hunky Husband Brendan McLoughlin as She Watches Him Do Yard Work: Photos
April 21 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Miranda Lambert is putting her shirtless husband on full display.
The "Wranglers" singer, 42, showed off her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as he did yard work in a racy thirst trap video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 20.
Miranda Lambert Showed Off Her Shirtless Husband
In the clip, the retired police officer wore only navy drawstring shorts as he used a pressure washer to clean the tile in their backyard.
His toned muscles were on full display, with Lambert gushing over her husband using nothing but heart-eye emojis as her caption.
As the country singer stepped closer, McLoughlin playfully aimed the nozzle at her, teasing like he might spray her.
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Faced Drama in 2024
The couple has seemingly since moved past the drama that erupted in June 2024, when McLoughlin was seen in a viral video dancing closely with a group of women at Lambert's Casa Rosa bar in Nashville, Tenn.
A woman involved later said McLoughlin did not cross any lines and had joined in to help celebrate a bachelorette party.
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Dancing Scandal Took a Hit on Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Marriage
"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind," she said of the star's husband. "He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."
"None of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening," she insisted.
The public ordeal took a toll on McLoughin and Lambert's marriage, though he's "managed to earn" back his wife's trust and "fix things," according to sources.
Brendan McLoughlin 'Insists' He Never Cheated
"Brendan insists he never cheated, and they downplayed it all publicly, but there’s no denying he was caught looking flirty with other women," one source told a news outlet. "That was a big trigger for Miranda, it shattered the trust."
To work past their problems, things took "full transparency on his part," including agreeing to "sharing his phone and social media access."
"Not deleting messages and even telling her anytime he talks to another woman if she’s not around," they continued. "It’s not about control for Miranda, she just doesn’t want any surprises and she wants to be able to put her mind at ease if she gets any sort of funny feeling."