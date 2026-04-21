Miranda Lambert Lusts Over Shirtless Hunky Husband Brendan McLoughlin as She Watches Him Do Yard Work: Photos

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Miranda Lambert is putting her shirtless husband on full display. The "Wranglers" singer, 42, showed off her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as he did yard work in a racy thirst trap video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 20.

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Miranda Lambert Showed Off Her Shirtless Husband

Source: @mirandalambert Miranda Lambert gushed over her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as he cleaned their backyard with a pressure washer.

In the clip, the retired police officer wore only navy drawstring shorts as he used a pressure washer to clean the tile in their backyard. His toned muscles were on full display, with Lambert gushing over her husband using nothing but heart-eye emojis as her caption. As the country singer stepped closer, McLoughlin playfully aimed the nozzle at her, teasing like he might spray her.

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Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Faced Drama in 2024

Source: @mirandalambert Brendan McLoughlin was caught dancing close with a group of women at a bar in Nashville, Tenn.

The couple has seemingly since moved past the drama that erupted in June 2024, when McLoughlin was seen in a viral video dancing closely with a group of women at Lambert's Casa Rosa bar in Nashville, Tenn. A woman involved later said McLoughlin did not cross any lines and had joined in to help celebrate a bachelorette party.

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Dancing Scandal Took a Hit on Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Marriage

Source: MEGA Brendan McLoughlin reportedly earned back Miranda Lambert's trust.

"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind," she said of the star's husband. "He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together." "None of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening," she insisted. The public ordeal took a toll on McLoughin and Lambert's marriage, though he's "managed to earn" back his wife's trust and "fix things," according to sources.

Brendan McLoughlin 'Insists' He Never Cheated

Source: MEGA The dancing scandal reportedly 'shattered' the trust between Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin.