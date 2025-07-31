Miranda Lambert Shrugs Off Viral Wardrobe Malfunction: 'Backyard Swagger'

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda Lambert isn’t losing any sleep over a little fashion slip-up. The 41-year-old country superstar reacted after a concertgoer's TikTok of her recent wardrobe malfunction during Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem tour stop in Seattle went viral.

In the clip, the “Wranglers” singer looked totally on brand in a cute western-inspired outfit: a tied-up screen tee, a denim skort, a cowboy hat and boots. Lambert was the opening act for Wallen’s July 26 and 27 shows. While performing her hit “Bluebird,” the back of her denim skort started riding up — giving fans an unexpected peek at her backside. The moment was caught on camera and quickly blew up online.

“Miranda Lambert got up close and personal with us in the pit! Love this song!” one fan wrote alongside their now-viral video on TikTok.

Lambert didn’t seem bothered one bit. She posted her own TikTok reply while wearing the same outfit — seemingly filmed just before the concert on July 25. The "Drunk" hitmaker clapped back with a video set to her sassy 2014 track “Little Red Wagon,” right at the lyric, “It ain’t my fault when I’m walking jaws dropping like ooooo ahhhh.”

She even placed that exact lyric over the clip — partially writing it across her backside. The "Kerosene" singer, who’s still on the road with Wallen with 10 more shows to go before wrapping on September 15, doubled down in her caption. “I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014,” she wrote with a kissy face emoji.

Of course, fans were all for it. “I love your swagger. ❤️🔥,” one TikTok user commented, while another added, “You got it girl flaunt it ♥️🎶♥️.” “💯💯 we definitely appreciate it,” someone else chimed in. “Best clap back ever. What yall doing looking 😂😂😂💕💕,” one fan teased. A fifth supporter hyped her up, saying, “Yes girl way to respond to the haters! 👏🏻👏🏻.”

Shortly after, Lambert kept the vibe going over on Instagram, where she showed off an all-blue look with the caption, “I call this my ‘bluebird’ outfit 🩵🐦.” In the next slide, she broke down the look — a midi skirt, tooled leather belt, Blue Jean Baby western boots and a blue tie-front camp shirt. She posed on what looked like dry land, fully leaning into her cowgirl vibe.

