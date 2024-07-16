'Are We Done?': Miranda Lambert Lectures Crowd After Fight Breaks Out at Her Concert — Watch

"I can see that your head is not turned the right way, which is this way," Lambert, 40, called out from the stage before pointing to herself, signaling a sea of cheers from fans. "So, if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some h---, we’re doing that tonight."

"Are we clear?" the "Wrangles" singer asked, refusing to continue until all eyes were back on her. "Are we done with our drama yet? Fighting is not OK. And it’s always the girls. We get crazy! Cheers, everybody. I’m gonna wait it out. This looks like a good time for a drink, y’all."