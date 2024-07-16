'Are We Done?': Miranda Lambert Lectures Crowd After Fight Breaks Out at Her Concert — Watch
Miranda Lambert wasn't going to let "Somethin' Bad" happen during her show.
On Saturday, July 13, the country star paused her headlining concert at Under the Big Sky music festival in White Fish, Mont., after noticing a fight break out among audience members.
"I can see that your head is not turned the right way, which is this way," Lambert, 40, called out from the stage before pointing to herself, signaling a sea of cheers from fans. "So, if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some h---, we’re doing that tonight."
"Are we clear?" the "Wrangles" singer asked, refusing to continue until all eyes were back on her. "Are we done with our drama yet? Fighting is not OK. And it’s always the girls. We get crazy! Cheers, everybody. I’m gonna wait it out. This looks like a good time for a drink, y’all."
After a video of Lambert stopping her show went viral on TikTok, social media users shared their mixed thoughts on the "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker's lecturing.
"My 7th grade teacher used to speak to the class this way word for word," one viewer quipped, as another declared, "I paid for my ticket. If I wanna talk to someone I will. She’s such an entitled b----."
"We left before she performed … used to love her 😅 didn’t feel like getting yelled at haha," a third person revealed, while a fourth snubbed, "if I spend my own money to go to a show I’ll take a nap if I feel like it…what does it matter to her?!?!"
Some fans jumped to the southern singer's defense, as someone gushed, "I love Miranda! She just tells it like it is! My attention is completely on her when she is performing! I guess you could say I’m obsessed 🤩 🥰🤣," and another supporter noted: "I wish people appreciated the music as much as they appreciate their phones and what not… enjoy the moment peps [sic] ✌🏻."
This isn't the first time Lambert faced backlash for stopping a show due to the behaviors of fans in the audience.
In fact, the "Drunk" vocalist was torn apart by online critics roughly one year ago after she paused during a performance of "Tin Man" to yell at a group of fans taking selfies during her concert, as OK! previously reported.
"Why is she being mean, the gorlies [sic] are just having a good night," a social media user said at the time, as another confessed, "I think her reaction was a bit rude and uncalled for."
"Now you can’t take pictures at concerts? These people need to get off their high horse," someone scorned in July 2023, with an additional hater insisting, "they paid to be there, so if they want to take a selfie they are entitled to do so."