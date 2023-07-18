Miranda Lambert Concertgoer 'Appalled' the Star Stopped the Show to Shame Her for Taking Selfies

The fan who was shamed by Miranda Lambert at her Las Vegas concert for taking a selfie with friends is speaking out about the awkward interaction.

After a video of Lambert stopping her show to scold the group of concertgoers for not paying attention to her performance went viral, the woman named Adela Calin said to a news outlet on Monday, July 17: “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place."