Miranda Lambert Concertgoer 'Appalled' the Star Stopped the Show to Shame Her for Taking Selfies
The fan who was shamed by Miranda Lambert at her Las Vegas concert for taking a selfie with friends is speaking out about the awkward interaction.
After a video of Lambert stopping her show to scold the group of concertgoers for not paying attention to her performance went viral, the woman named Adela Calin said to a news outlet on Monday, July 17: “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place."
“I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain,” she candidly continued. “But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”
Noting that she was "appalled" by Lambert's reaction to her friends enjoying themselves at the concert, Calin added that the selfie took “30 seconds at most.”
“We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down,” she pointed out, explaining that she and her friends “couldn’t get one good picture” before the show started, so she asked someone to take a photo of them toward the end of the concert.
Added the 43-year-old social media influencer: "We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater."
Though Lambert nor her camp has addressed the ordeal, the "I'll Be Lovin' You" singer's fans and critics alike haven't been shy about sharing their thoughts after she stopped singing "Tin Man" to call the group out.
“Why is she being mean, the gorlies [sic] are just having a good night,” one online user questioned, while another added: “I think her reaction was a bit rude and uncalled for."
“Now you can’t take pictures at concerts? These people need to get off their high horse,” declared a third, followed by a fourth who exclaimed: “They paid to be there so if they want to take a selfie they are entitled to do so."
In the viral video posted Sunday, July 16, Lambert said to the audience: “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”
Seething that she didn't like the group's behavior “at all,” the Grammy Award winner said, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d*** music.”
NBC News spoke to the concertgoer after the altercation.