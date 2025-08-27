COUPLES Raven-Symoné's Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Makes Stunning Confession: I'm 'Richer' Than the Disney Channel Star! Source: Mega What did she just say?! OK! Staff Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Miranda Pearman-Maday and Raven-Symoné — who have been happily married for five years — opened up about their money dynamics during a recent episode of their "Tea Time" podcast, which has gained traction online.

"I thought I was Jewish for the longest time," Pearman-Maday, 38, revealed to guest Robby Hoffman. "She was really bummed because she thought in marrying me, a Jewish girl, she was going to get an upgraded [monetary bump]."

Source: Tea Time w/ Raven & Miranda/YouTube Miranda Pearman-Maday and Raven-Symoné opened up about their marriage during a chat with Robby Hoffman.

Symoné, 39, confirmed her wife's humorous take, stating, "I was marrying rich too and then I found out [she wasn't Jewish]." Hoffman teased the former Disney star, pointing out, "But you're rich," leading Pearman-Maday to respond, "Not as rich as me."

Stunned, Hoffman asked, "Really? You're wealthier?" To which Pearman-Maday assured her, "Yeah," explaining why she feels compelled to clarify misconceptions surrounding her marriage. "Part of why I feel like I have to stand 10 toes down about it and speak with my whole chest is because so many people think I married Raven just for money," she said.

Source: Tea Time w/ Raven & Miranda/YouTube Miranda Pearman-Maday made the revelation during a chat with Robby Hoffman.

Symoné boasts a long Hollywood career as a former child star on The Cosby Show and the success of her own show, That's So Raven.

Source: Mega The couple married in June 2020.

Hoffman encouraged Pearman-Maday to disregard the haters, prompting her to declare, "I didn't marry Raven for money, I'm richer. I married Raven because I'm really attracted to her. Even her b---, even though she might remove them and that's fine with me! I don't care." Pearman-Maday has her own roots in the entertainment industry. Her father worked on the Warner Bros. lot and she has experience as a personal assistant and executive assistant. She fell for Symoné in 2015, and the couple tied the knot in June 2020. Since then, Pearman-Maday has expanded her career as a birth doula, writer and co-host of "Tea Time" alongside her wife.

Source: Tea Time w/ Raven & Miranda/YouTube Miranda Pearman-Maday had a unique upbringing.

Reflecting on her upbringing, she shared, "I grew up in Hancock Park," a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood. "My dad decided to move back to New York where he is originally from. My mom wanted farmland and moved to the Pacific Northwest." She added that her sister Mimi also relocated there and is now an esthetician. Though Pearman-Maday provided limited details on her childhood, she and Symoné have previously expressed their aspiration to start a family together. "The cool thing about Raven and I, though, is we'll throw one thing up on the board and then we'll sit with it and then it morphs into a million different things," she shared with Us Weekly in July 2023. "That is kind of what our family's future looks like. There will be a family in some way, shape or form."

Source: Mega Miranda Pearman-Maday and Raven-Symoné want to start a family in the future.