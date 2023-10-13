Gabby Windey Reveals Girlfriend Robby Hoffman Is Meeting Her Family for the First Time at Thanksgiving: 'I Can't Wait'
Gabby Windey only introduced her girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, to the world in August, but the two seem to be in it for the long haul. So much so, the Bachelorette alum is having her family meet Hoffman for the first time next month.
"I'm hosting Thanksgiving, so my family is coming. Robby will be here so it'll be the first time she's meeting my family for the first time. I'm cooking, and I love to cook, so that will be a lot of fun," the 32-year-old, who partnered with Cupshe on an exclusive holiday collection, launching on Friday, October 13, exclusively tells OK!.
The reality star is so "excited" to have Hoffman finally meet her brood. "I can't wait. I know they are going to love her just like I do. She really wins everyone over, so it will be nice to see my two worlds collide," she gushes.
Ever since Windey and Hoffman revealed their relationship to the world, it's been "liberating" for the star, who got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette. "It's not like we were keeping a secret because we were definitely out in our personal lives, but having a presence on social media is something we had to take into consideration," she shares. "That's why I kind of had to come out in a public way. It's been great. I feel like it's really allowed our relationship to grow and become deeper and allow ourselves to relish in it."
Since the pair travel a lot for work, they've gotten to tag along on their respective trips. "Everyone's like, 'When is Robby getting here? Is Robby here?' Everyone's excited to meet her and vice versa. It's nice to have a partner to do this with. Both of our careers are pretty demanding and travel can get lonely but to know she comes with me always makes it easier," she notes.
Because of their long-distance relationship, Windey admits they're "honest" with each other when they catch up. "Sometimes I will say, 'I'm feeling a bit more sensitive right now, I need you to check in more.' It's all about being honest with your partner about what you need," she says.
Before the two opened up about their romance, Windey attempted to explain to Hoffman about her supporters, which include Bachelor Nation. "It's fun to see this crossover. I can't thank my followers enough because they've really welcomed Robby. We'll both get DMs like, 'This is the Bachelor Jewish crossover we've always wanted and needed!' Everyone's so inclusive, which is heartwarming because it's so special to be a part of. I have such a loyal fan base, and it means the world to me that she gets to now be a part of it," she says.
In the meantime, Hoffman has been "supportive" of Windey's career, especially when she decided to partner with Cupshe on an exclusive holiday collection. "She's always so proud of what I do," she states. "She's such a cheerleader."
The nurse is thrilled about her first collaboration and collection since she loves the holidays. "During the winter and fall, our bodies and minds want to hibernate, so it's nice to have something to look forward to. Now, you can always have something to look forward to wear to parties! There's sparkly stuff for New Year's and lots of velvet. I am excited about it, and it gives me more of an excuse to celebrate this year," she explains.
"It's hard to pick one thing that I love. There's this great sweater dress that's timeless and you can either dress it up or down and it's such great material," she adds. "It looks good on everybody! There's also this pink sequin dress that's fun for a party. There's something for everyone. It's very empowering to rely on your intuition when working on this."
To shop the Cupshe x Gabby collection, which celebrates the upcoming holiday season with a selection of party ready women's styles, including dresses, blouses, bottoms and accessories, click here.