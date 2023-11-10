John Cena Shares Sad Response After Warner Bros. Scraps Looney Tunes Movie
John Cena shared his sad response after it was announced that Warner Bros. made the decision to shelve his highly anticipated Coyote vs Acme movie.
The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, November 9, and shared a final title card of classic Looney Tunes episodes that simply read, "The End."
Although fans in the comments section speculated that it could be a cryptic hint at the end of his wrestling career or about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, it came around the same time that the major production company confirmed that Coyote vs. Acme would never be released.
"With the relaunch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases," a WB Motion Picture Group representative said in a statement. "With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film."
This led to a public outcry from fans, filmmakers and others who worked on the movie.
"Had a lot of fun scoring Coyote Vs Acme," composer Steven Price wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes clip. "As no-one will be able to hear it now, due to bizarre anti-art studio financial shenanigans I will never understand, here is a bit of behind the scenes footage of our 'Meep Meep' Roadrunner choir, with apologies to Tchaikovsky…"
"For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time," the movie's director, Dave Green, said. "I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years."
"We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right," he continued. "Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."
No One Will Save You director Brian Duffield penned, "I have seen this movie and it is excellent. It also tested in the high 90s repeatedly. It also had interested buyers. The people working at Warner Bros are anti-art and I hope multiple anvils drop on their heads."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This news comes in the middle of a hectic few weeks for Cena. The wrestler admitted that he recently underwent surgery.
"Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go!" he wrote via X on Friday, November 10. "Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!"