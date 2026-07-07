Mitch McConnell's Mysterious Absence: Neighbors Reveal They Haven't Seen Anyone at His Washington, D.C., Home Since Health Scare
July 7 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET
Questions continue to swirl around Mitch McConnell after neighbors claimed they haven't seen any activity at his Washington, D.C., home following his recent health scare.
On June 14, the former Senate majority leader was allegedly found unconscious after an apparent heart attack at his residence, according to EMS dispatch audio.
Now, one of McConnell's neighbors is speaking out about what she has noticed in the weeks since the incident.
“I haven’t seen anyone,” she told independent journalist Desirée Townsend, according to The Daily Beast.
The neighbor claimed that no family members — including McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, 73 — have been seen at the townhouse since the medical emergency. She also alleged that no one else has appeared to enter or leave the property.
Chao, who previously served as transportation secretary during the first Trump administration and labor secretary under President George W. Bush, traveled to Beijing just three days after McConnell's hospitalization, where she met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.
Townsend also reported that McConnell's Capitol Police security detail, which is typically stationed outside his home, remained at the hospital as of July 6.
EMS Audio Revealed Details of the Emergency
The EMS dispatch recording, which Townsend published, indicates that emergency responders were called to McConnell's Washington, D.C., home for an "unconscious" person on the day he was hospitalized.
In the audio, the dispatcher described the situation as a "cardiac arrest," while a paramedic can be heard saying, "CPR in progress."
‘Officially Brain Dead’
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As OK! previously reported, Laura Loomer claimed via X on Monday, July 6, that the 84-year-old is in an irreversible coma.
"High level source close to the White House tells me, 'Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back,'" the political commentator posted.
Senate Leaders Shared an Update
One day after the hospitalization, on June 15, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he had spoken directly with McConnell.
"He sounded good. He wants to be back," Thune said at the time, according to ABC News.
While Thune declined to speculate about when McConnell might return to Capitol Hill, he said the longtime senator remained closely involved in Senate business.
"He is clearly dialed in to what's going on. He's following along with stuff we are doing this week up here. Very much so," Thune added.
Shortly after Thune's remarks, McConnell's office released its own update: “Senator McConnell is fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters and is very appreciative of the outstanding care he is receiving.”
A History of Health Challenges
McConnell, who survived polio as a child, has experienced several health setbacks in recent years.
In March 2023, he suffered a concussion and multiple broken ribs after a fall. Later that year, he made headlines after freezing midsentence during a press conference. CNN also reported that he experienced two additional falls during the same year.
McConnell is set to conclude his 42-year Senate career when his current term ends in January.