Mitch McConnell's Mysterious Absence: Neighbors Reveal They Haven't Seen Anyone at His Washington, D.C., Home Since Health Scare

Article continues below advertisement

Questions continue to swirl around Mitch McConnell after neighbors claimed they haven't seen any activity at his Washington, D.C., home following his recent health scare. On June 14, the former Senate majority leader was allegedly found unconscious after an apparent heart attack at his residence, according to EMS dispatch audio. Now, one of McConnell's neighbors is speaking out about what she has noticed in the weeks since the incident. “I haven’t seen anyone,” she told independent journalist Desirée Townsend, according to The Daily Beast.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A neighbor claimed Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C., townhouse has remained quiet since his June hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

The neighbor claimed that no family members — including McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, 73 — have been seen at the townhouse since the medical emergency. She also alleged that no one else has appeared to enter or leave the property. Chao, who previously served as transportation secretary during the first Trump administration and labor secretary under President George W. Bush, traveled to Beijing just three days after McConnell's hospitalization, where she met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. Townsend also reported that McConnell's Capitol Police security detail, which is typically stationed outside his home, remained at the hospital as of July 6.

Article continues below advertisement

This emergency dispatch recording was obtained from Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS dispatch and captures the call on June 14, 2026 at 8:36 a.m. requesting an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response after Senator Mitch McConnel was reported unconscious. According to the dispatch,… pic.twitter.com/ABv97WXJhz — Desirée Townsend (@Cheering4Change) June 30, 2026 Source: @Cheering4Change/X

Article continues below advertisement

EMS Audio Revealed Details of the Emergency

Source: MEGA EMS dispatch audio reportedly described the emergency as a cardiac arrest, with first responders performing CPR at the scene.

The EMS dispatch recording, which Townsend published, indicates that emergency responders were called to McConnell's Washington, D.C., home for an "unconscious" person on the day he was hospitalized. In the audio, the dispatcher described the situation as a "cardiac arrest," while a paramedic can be heard saying, "CPR in progress."

Article continues below advertisement

‘Officially Brain Dead’

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @Cheering4Change/X Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Mitch McConnell sounded optimistic and eager to return to work after speaking with him.

As OK! previously reported, Laura Loomer claimed via X on Monday, July 6, that the 84-year-old is in an irreversible coma. "High level source close to the White House tells me, 'Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back,'" the political commentator posted.

Article continues below advertisement

NEW:



High level source close to the White House tells me “Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back.” — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 6, 2026 Source: @LauraLoomer/X

Article continues below advertisement

Senate Leaders Shared an Update

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's office insisted he continues to stay involved with Senate business and Kentucky matters while recovering.

One day after the hospitalization, on June 15, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he had spoken directly with McConnell. "He sounded good. He wants to be back," Thune said at the time, according to ABC News. While Thune declined to speculate about when McConnell might return to Capitol Hill, he said the longtime senator remained closely involved in Senate business. "He is clearly dialed in to what's going on. He's following along with stuff we are doing this week up here. Very much so," Thune added. Shortly after Thune's remarks, McConnell's office released its own update: “Senator McConnell is fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters and is very appreciative of the outstanding care he is receiving.”

A History of Health Challenges