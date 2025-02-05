Mitch McConnell Sparks Concern as He Falls Down Senate's Stairs Moments After Confirming Donald Trump's Department of Housing and Urban Development Pick
Senator Mitch McConnell fell down the stairs in the Senate moments after he confirmed President Donald Trump's Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee.
According to various reports, the 82-year-old Kentucky senator was assisted by his colleagues after the incident on Wednesday, February 5.
"Sen. McConnell slipped and fell walking out of the Senate chamber just now," wrote Alexander Bolton, a journalist for The Hill, on X on February 5, "but he was immediately helped to his feet by security and colleagues, including Sens. Steve Daines and Markwayne Mullin. McConnell then walked to Mansfield Room without help."
, senior congressional correspondent for Fox News, corroborated the story, stating that McConnell required help to get back on his feet after voting to confirm Scott Turner as the head of HUD.
Igor Bobic, a senior HuffPost reporter, provided additional details on McConnell's condition following the fall.
"McConnell fell again outside Senate chamber," Bobic wrote, "but was able to get up. He’s in GOP lunch now, standing. His colleagues are huddled around him."
This recent incident is not an isolated one for McConnell, who has faced several health-related episodes in public settings over the past few years.
In December 2024, McConnell fell while leaving a Senate GOP luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, as reported by The Hill.
During the lunch hosted by Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso, McConnell spoke before the incident occurred. Barrasso then accompanied McConnell to his office, where medical staff attended to him with a wheelchair present.
Following the fall, Senator John Thune assured the public that McConnell was well and in his office.
Barrasso told reporters that McConnell suffered a scratch on his face from the fall outside the Senate chamber.
McConnell's health has raised serious concerns over the years.
In July 2023, he froze up during a press conference at the Capitol, prompting colleagues to offer assistance. McConnell briefly turned away from the podium before resuming the conference.
Despite these incidents, McConnell downplayed concerns about his well-being. In response to inquiries about a possible concussion from a fall in March 2023, McConnell assured reporters he's doing just fine.
In August 2023, there was a separate incident where McConnell remained silent during a press conference when asked about his reelection plans in 2026.
An aide had to repeat the question before McConnell regained composure and continued addressing the media.
A spokesperson said at the time, "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today."
An aide also shared, "While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."
McConnell later announced that he would not seek reelection in 2026.