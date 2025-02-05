Mitch McConnell Sparks Concern as He Falls Down Senate's Stairs Moments After Confirming Donald Trump's Department of Housing and Urban Development Pick

"Sen. McConnell slipped and fell walking out of the Senate chamber just now," wrote Alexander Bolton, a journalist for The Hill, on X on February 5, "but he was immediately helped to his feet by security and colleagues, including Sens. Steve Daines and Markwayne Mullin. McConnell then walked to Mansfield Room without help."

, senior congressional correspondent for Fox News, corroborated the story, stating that McConnell required help to get back on his feet after voting to confirm Scott Turner as the head of HUD.

Igor Bobic, a senior HuffPost reporter, provided additional details on McConnell's condition following the fall.

"McConnell fell again outside Senate chamber," Bobic wrote, "but was able to get up. He’s in GOP lunch now, standing. His colleagues are huddled around him."