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Senator Mitch McConnell Found 'Unconscious' in Washington, D.C, Home, Emergency Audio Dispatch Reveals

Photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after being found 'unconscious' in his home.

July 1 2026, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

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Emergency medical services radio traffic confirms that Sen. Mitch McConnell was found "unconscious" at his Washington, D.C., home before he was hospitalized on Sunday, June 14.

According to radio traffic reported by Punchbowl News, emergency services responded to his D.C. home, where the former Republican Senate Majority Leader was found unconscious before being transported to a hospital.

“Just before 9 a.m. on June 14, the dispatcher directed an ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance to the address of the former Senate GOP leader’s home. Audio of the EMS dispatch was circulating online earlier this week and was posted by journalist Desiree Townsend,” Punchbowl reported.

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Image of Emergency dispatch audio revealed the address of Sen. Mitch McConnell's home.
Source: MEGA

Emergency dispatch audio revealed the address of Sen. Mitch McConnell's home.

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Source: @ErikaCA47

On June 30, the Kentucky Republican’s spokesperson stated that he is recovering and remains in close contact with his staff, but would not be participating in Senate votes during the final week of June.

The chamber is scheduled to reconvene on July 13.

When asked for an update, McConnell’s spokesman David Popp referred Punchbowl to his June 22 statement, which said McConnell was “working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery.”

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Sen. Mitch McConnell Is 'Receiving Excellent Care'

Image of A spokesperson for Sen. Mitch McConnell said he's recovering and remains in close contact with staff.
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson for Sen. Mitch McConnell said he's recovering and remains in close contact with staff.

It remains unknown if the senator is still in the hospital, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he has spoken with McConnell and said he is “dialed in” on Senate happenings.

His office has officially directed inquiries to previous statements, which emphasize that the 84-year-old McConnell is "receiving excellent care.”

However, they have declined to release details on his specific medical diagnosis or condition.

Social media was abuzz with questions following the audio release, with many commenters echoing the sentiment of one who wondered, “Is Mitch McConnell even alive? We the people deserve to know.”

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History of Health Woes

Image of The public demanded further answers regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell's health status.
Source: MEGA

The public demanded further answers regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell's health status.

“Has anyone, anyone seen #MitchMcConnell Alive in the past 2 weeks? #Republicans are Hiding the Health Demise of @SenMcConnell,” posted another on X.

“They are playing Weekend at Bernie’s with Mitch. He been gone. They been propping him up anytime you see him out,” said another on Facebook.

In February, the ailing senator was hospitalized for over a week due to severe flu-like symptoms.

Image of Sen. Mitch McConnell's latest health scare has sparked death concerns.
Source: MEGA

Sen. Mitch McConnell's latest health scare has sparked death concerns.

The senator, who suffered from polio as a child, has dealt with several recent health complications, including a concussion and fractured ribs following a hotel fall in 2023, public freezing episodes later that summer, and a minor facial cut from a fall at the Capitol in December 2024.

McConnell, who has served in the Senate since 1985, previously announced that he would not seek reelection in the 2026 midterms.

His current term is set to conclude in January 2027.

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