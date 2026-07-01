Senator Mitch McConnell Found 'Unconscious' in Washington, D.C, Home, Emergency Audio Dispatch Reveals

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Emergency medical services radio traffic confirms that Sen. Mitch McConnell was found "unconscious" at his Washington, D.C., home before he was hospitalized on Sunday, June 14. According to radio traffic reported by Punchbowl News, emergency services responded to his D.C. home, where the former Republican Senate Majority Leader was found unconscious before being transported to a hospital. “Just before 9 a.m. on June 14, the dispatcher directed an ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance to the address of the former Senate GOP leader’s home. Audio of the EMS dispatch was circulating online earlier this week and was posted by journalist Desiree Townsend,” Punchbowl reported.

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Source: MEGA Emergency dispatch audio revealed the address of Sen. Mitch McConnell's home.

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🚨 REPORTED 911 Dispatch regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell:



Dispatched 8:36 to his home in DC on June 14th... Requesting EMS stating “unconscious and needing ALS (advanced life support).”



Is Mitch McConnell even alive? We the people deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/g0PEL7nkSa — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) June 30, 2026 Source: @ErikaCA47

On June 30, the Kentucky Republican’s spokesperson stated that he is recovering and remains in close contact with his staff, but would not be participating in Senate votes during the final week of June. The chamber is scheduled to reconvene on July 13. When asked for an update, McConnell’s spokesman David Popp referred Punchbowl to his June 22 statement, which said McConnell was “working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery.”

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Sen. Mitch McConnell Is 'Receiving Excellent Care'

Source: MEGA A spokesperson for Sen. Mitch McConnell said he's recovering and remains in close contact with staff.

It remains unknown if the senator is still in the hospital, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he has spoken with McConnell and said he is “dialed in” on Senate happenings. His office has officially directed inquiries to previous statements, which emphasize that the 84-year-old McConnell is "receiving excellent care.” However, they have declined to release details on his specific medical diagnosis or condition. Social media was abuzz with questions following the audio release, with many commenters echoing the sentiment of one who wondered, “Is Mitch McConnell even alive? We the people deserve to know.”

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History of Health Woes

Source: MEGA The public demanded further answers regarding Sen. Mitch McConnell's health status.

“Has anyone, anyone seen #MitchMcConnell Alive in the past 2 weeks? #Republicans are Hiding the Health Demise of @SenMcConnell,” posted another on X. “They are playing Weekend at Bernie’s with Mitch. He been gone. They been propping him up anytime you see him out,” said another on Facebook. In February, the ailing senator was hospitalized for over a week due to severe flu-like symptoms.

Source: MEGA Sen. Mitch McConnell's latest health scare has sparked death concerns.