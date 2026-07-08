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Mitch McConnell Is 'Being Kept Alive' Like 'Weekend at Bernie's' as Health Rumors Ramp Up, Lisa Rinna Claims in Shocking Take

split image of Lisa Rinna and Mitch McConnell
Source: mega

Lisa Rinna sparked backlash after sharing a TikTok about Mitch McConnell's ongoing hospitalization.

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July 8 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

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Lisa Rinna weighed in with a shocking social media post suggesting that Mitch McConnell is being kept alive "like Weekend at Bernie's."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had been referencing the 1989 dark comedy film directed Ted Kotcheff, which portrays the story of two young employees who pretend their boss Bernie is alive after arriving at his house in the Hamptons and finding him dead.

Rinna's comments come as several prominent MAGA figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have publicly questioned McConnell's condition and demanded more transparency from his office.

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image of The actress claimed Mitch McConnell was being kept alive 'like 'Weekend at Bernie's.'
Source: mega

The actress claimed Mitch McConnell was being kept alive 'like 'Weekend at Bernie's'.'

"Mitch McConnell is dead," the actress declared in a TikTok video before adding, "He's dead, and they're keeping him alive like 'Weekend at Bernie's.'"

McConnell has not been declared dead and remains hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency on June 14.

His office has confirmed he is receiving treatment but has released few details about his condition, fueling widespread speculation online.

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Source: @lisarinnaofficial/TikTok

Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized since suffering a medical emergency in mid-June.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls McConnell a 'Vegetable'

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene also weighed in, calling Mitch McConnell a 'vegetable' during a recent interview.
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene also weighed in, calling Mitch McConnell a 'vegetable' during a recent interview.

Rinna is not the only public figure fueling questions about the senator's health.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed McConnell is now a "vegetable" and argued his family should trigger his resignation if he is no longer capable of serving in the Senate.

The Georgia Republican also criticized GOP leadership for allowing lawmakers with serious health issues to remain in office, saying the party is prioritizing its majority over transparency.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Targets Elaine Chao

image of The former congresswoman also claimed Mitch McConnell's wife was a 'Communist spy.'
Source: mega

The former congresswoman also claimed Mitch McConnell's wife was a 'Communist spy.'

Greene also directed her criticism at McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The congresswoman claimed Chao was in China meeting with the country's vice president while McConnell remained hospitalized and referred to her as a "Communist spy."

However, Chao was already in China when McConnell experienced his medical emergency and did not travel there after he was hospitalized.

Official Updates Clash

image of Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Mitch McConnell 'sounded good,' though questions about the senator's health persist.
Source: mega

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Mitch McConnell 'sounded good,' though questions about the senator's health persist.

Republican leaders have maintained the longtime senator is recovering, even as a lack of detailed updates has fueled widespread speculation about his future.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Majority Whip John Barrasso, and former McConnell adviser Scott Jennings have each said they recently spoke with the Kentucky Republican.

Shortly after McConnell was hospitalized, Thune told reporters the senator "wants to be back," adding that he "sounded good."

Still, skepticism has persisted among some MAGA personalities. Laura Loomer claimed, without offering evidence, that unnamed sources told her McConnell was "braindead."

Meanwhile, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said state officials have received little information, telling reporters: "We have received no information. No updates. ... I don't want to speculate about anybody's health."

As questions persist, attention has also turned to what could happen if McConnell is ultimately unable to return to the Senate.

Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker argued that keeping the longtime lawmaker in office under such circumstances would amount to "elder abuse."

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