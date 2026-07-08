Mitch McConnell Is 'Being Kept Alive' Like 'Weekend at Bernie's' as Health Rumors Ramp Up, Lisa Rinna Claims in Shocking Take
July 8 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Lisa Rinna weighed in with a shocking social media post suggesting that Mitch McConnell is being kept alive "like Weekend at Bernie's."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had been referencing the 1989 dark comedy film directed Ted Kotcheff, which portrays the story of two young employees who pretend their boss Bernie is alive after arriving at his house in the Hamptons and finding him dead.
Rinna's comments come as several prominent MAGA figures, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have publicly questioned McConnell's condition and demanded more transparency from his office.
Like 'Weekend at Bernie's'
"Mitch McConnell is dead," the actress declared in a TikTok video before adding, "He's dead, and they're keeping him alive like 'Weekend at Bernie's.'"
McConnell has not been declared dead and remains hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency on June 14.
His office has confirmed he is receiving treatment but has released few details about his condition, fueling widespread speculation online.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls McConnell a 'Vegetable'
Rinna is not the only public figure fueling questions about the senator's health.
During a recent interview with TMZ, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed McConnell is now a "vegetable" and argued his family should trigger his resignation if he is no longer capable of serving in the Senate.
The Georgia Republican also criticized GOP leadership for allowing lawmakers with serious health issues to remain in office, saying the party is prioritizing its majority over transparency.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Mitch McConnell a 'Vegetable' and Accuses His Wife of Being a 'Communist Spy' as Health Concerns Mount
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Marjorie Taylor Greene Targets Elaine Chao
Greene also directed her criticism at McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
The congresswoman claimed Chao was in China meeting with the country's vice president while McConnell remained hospitalized and referred to her as a "Communist spy."
However, Chao was already in China when McConnell experienced his medical emergency and did not travel there after he was hospitalized.
Official Updates Clash
Republican leaders have maintained the longtime senator is recovering, even as a lack of detailed updates has fueled widespread speculation about his future.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Majority Whip John Barrasso, and former McConnell adviser Scott Jennings have each said they recently spoke with the Kentucky Republican.
Shortly after McConnell was hospitalized, Thune told reporters the senator "wants to be back," adding that he "sounded good."
Still, skepticism has persisted among some MAGA personalities. Laura Loomer claimed, without offering evidence, that unnamed sources told her McConnell was "braindead."
Meanwhile, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said state officials have received little information, telling reporters: "We have received no information. No updates. ... I don't want to speculate about anybody's health."
As questions persist, attention has also turned to what could happen if McConnell is ultimately unable to return to the Senate.
Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker argued that keeping the longtime lawmaker in office under such circumstances would amount to "elder abuse."