Mitch McConnell 'Spoke' to Scott Jennings for Nearly '20 Minutes' Amid Mysterious Hospitalization, Strategist Claims After 'Brain Dead' Rumors Swirl
July 7 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Scott Jennings claimed Mitch McConnell is doing just fine as rumors continue to swirl over his well-being after he was hospitalized last month.
After Laura Loomer claimed McConnell was "brain dead," Jennings wrote on X that he "spoke" to his "old friend" on the morning of Tuesday, July 7.
Scott Jennings Details Conversation With Mitch McConnell
"He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history," the political strategist claimed. "I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
Numerous social media users didn't believe his story, with one person writing, "I know you lying. He is part of the problem with government. A useless geriatric taking up space."
"Scott, I used to love you, my man. This is really really sad and dishonest. The man could barely speak BEFORE he was found unconscious," one individual penned. "Don’t do this to your integrity. Rescind this statement."
What Happened to Mitch McConnell?
As OK! reported, emergency services responded to a call on June 14 and found McConnell, 84, unconscious before he was administered CPR and transported to a hospital.
On June 15, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters he called McConnell, stating he "sounded good. He wants to be back, but I'll defer to his staff on when."
When asked for an update about a week later, the Republican's spokesman David Popp referred to his June 22 statement, which said McConnell was "working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery."
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However, there have been no other updates on McConnell's status and no photos of him, sparking concern.
The lack of transparency prompted MAGA personality Mila Joy to ask why other Republicans haven't spoke out about the situation, tweeting, "Because they are ALL in on it together. That's why."
Senator Mike Lee denied the assumption, replying, "Many of us aren't speaking about Mitch McConnell's condition because we know nothing about his condition."
Laura Loomer Claims Mitch McConnell Is 'Brain Dead'
On Monday, July 6, Laura Loomer made a shocking allegation on X.
"High level source close to the White House tells me, 'Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back,'" she penned.
McConnell's team did not respond to the claim.