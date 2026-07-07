Mitch McConnell 'Spoke' to Scott Jennings for Nearly '20 Minutes' Amid Mysterious Hospitalization, Strategist Claims After 'Brain Dead' Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Jennings claimed Mitch McConnell is doing just fine as rumors continue to swirl over his well-being after he was hospitalized last month. After Laura Loomer claimed McConnell was "brain dead," Jennings wrote on X that he "spoke" to his "old friend" on the morning of Tuesday, July 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Jennings Details Conversation With Mitch McConnell

Source: @scottjenningsky/instagram Scott Jennings said he spoke with Mitch McConnell while he's 'recovering in the hospital.'

"He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history," the political strategist claimed. "I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible." Numerous social media users didn't believe his story, with one person writing, "I know you lying. He is part of the problem with government. A useless geriatric taking up space." "Scott, I used to love you, my man. This is really really sad and dishonest. The man could barely speak BEFORE he was found unconscious," one individual penned. "Don’t do this to your integrity. Rescind this statement."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Mitch McConnell?

Source: mega The senator was found unconscious inside his home.

As OK! reported, emergency services responded to a call on June 14 and found McConnell, 84, unconscious before he was administered CPR and transported to a hospital. On June 15, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters he called McConnell, stating he "sounded good. He wants to be back, but I'll defer to his staff on when." When asked for an update about a week later, the Republican's spokesman David Popp referred to his June 22 statement, which said McConnell was "working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @scottjenningsky/x Scott Jennings claimed he talked to Mitch McConnell about current events.

However, there have been no other updates on McConnell's status and no photos of him, sparking concern. The lack of transparency prompted MAGA personality Mila Joy to ask why other Republicans haven't spoke out about the situation, tweeting, "Because they are ALL in on it together. That's why." Senator Mike Lee denied the assumption, replying, "Many of us aren't speaking about Mitch McConnell's condition because we know nothing about his condition."

Laura Loomer Claims Mitch McConnell Is 'Brain Dead'

Source: @reallauraloomer/instagram Laura Loomer claimed someone told her Mitch McConnell is 'officially brain dead.'