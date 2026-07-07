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Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Mitch McConnell a 'Vegetable' and Accuses His Wife of Being a 'Communist Spy' as Health Concerns Mount

split image of Marjorie Taylor Green; Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Mitch McConnell a 'vegetable' while discussing the senator's ongoing hospitalization.

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July 7 2026, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched a blistering attack on Sen. Mitch McConnell and his family as the longtime Kentucky lawmaker remains hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition.

The Georgia congresswoman did not hold back during an interview with TMZ, where she claimed McConnell had become a "vegetable" and accused his wife, Elaine Chao, of being a "Communist spy."

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Explosive Tirade

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image of Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized since June after he was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home.
Source: mega

Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized since June after he was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home.

Greene claimed McConnell has become a "vegetable" following the medical emergency that left him hospitalized in mid-June after he was found unresponsive at his Kentucky home.

She argued McConnell's family should move to have him resign, saying it was wrong for him to remain in office if he is no longer capable of serving.

Greene also criticized fellow Republicans, accusing the party of keeping lawmakers in power despite serious health concerns in an effort to maintain its congressional majority.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a 'Communist Spy'

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene also accused Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, of being a 'Communist spy.'
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene also accused Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, of being a 'Communist spy.'

Greene also took aim at McConnell's wife, claiming the former Transportation Secretary was in China meeting with the country's vice president while her husband remained hospitalized.

The congresswoman referred to Chao as a "Communist spy" and accused Republicans of hypocrisy for not speaking out against her.

However, Chao was already in China when McConnell experienced his medical emergency.

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Lawmakers 'Know Nothing' About Mitch McConnell's Condition

image of Senator Mike Lee recently admitted lawmakers 'know nothing' about Mitch McConnell's current medical condition.
Source: mega

Sen. Mike Lee recently admitted lawmakers 'know nothing' about Mitch McConnell's current medical condition.

Questions surrounding McConnell's health have continued to mount after MAGA Sen. Mike Lee revealed that even fellow lawmakers have not been informed about the longtime Republican's condition.

Speculation intensified after conservative commentator Mila Joy questioned why Republican senators had remained largely silent, writing on X: "Because they are ALL in on it together. That's why."

Lee quickly rejected that claim, replying: "Many of us aren't speaking about Mitch McConnell's condition because we know nothing about his condition."

John Thune's Earlier Update Fuels More Questions

image of However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune previously said Mitch McConnell 'sounded good' after speaking with him following his hospitalization.
Source: mega

However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune previously said Mitch McConnell 'sounded good' after speaking with him following his hospitalization.

Lee's comments appeared to contradict remarks Senate Majority Leader John Thune made just one day after McConnell was hospitalized.

Speaking to reporters on June 15, Thune said he had already spoken with the Kentucky senator, explaining: "He wants to be back, but I'll defer to his staff on when."

Thune also reassured reporters that McConnell "sounded good."

The differing accounts have only fueled more questions about the senator's condition, with several prominent MAGA figures demanding additional updates.

Conservative commentator Catturd has called on McConnell's office to release a hospital video, while Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle has argued the senator's team should provide proof of his condition.

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