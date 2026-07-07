Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Mitch McConnell a 'Vegetable' and Accuses His Wife of Being a 'Communist Spy' as Health Concerns Mount

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched a blistering attack on Sen. Mitch McConnell and his family as the longtime Kentucky lawmaker remains hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition. The Georgia congresswoman did not hold back during an interview with TMZ, where she claimed McConnell had become a "vegetable" and accused his wife, Elaine Chao, of being a "Communist spy."

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Explosive Tirade

Source: mega Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized since June after he was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home.

Greene claimed McConnell has become a "vegetable" following the medical emergency that left him hospitalized in mid-June after he was found unresponsive at his Kentucky home. She argued McConnell's family should move to have him resign, saying it was wrong for him to remain in office if he is no longer capable of serving. Greene also criticized fellow Republicans, accusing the party of keeping lawmakers in power despite serious health concerns in an effort to maintain its congressional majority.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a 'Communist Spy'

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene also accused Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, of being a 'Communist spy.'

Greene also took aim at McConnell's wife, claiming the former Transportation Secretary was in China meeting with the country's vice president while her husband remained hospitalized. The congresswoman referred to Chao as a "Communist spy" and accused Republicans of hypocrisy for not speaking out against her. However, Chao was already in China when McConnell experienced his medical emergency.

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Lawmakers 'Know Nothing' About Mitch McConnell's Condition

Source: mega Sen. Mike Lee recently admitted lawmakers 'know nothing' about Mitch McConnell's current medical condition.

Questions surrounding McConnell's health have continued to mount after MAGA Sen. Mike Lee revealed that even fellow lawmakers have not been informed about the longtime Republican's condition. Speculation intensified after conservative commentator Mila Joy questioned why Republican senators had remained largely silent, writing on X: "Because they are ALL in on it together. That's why." Lee quickly rejected that claim, replying: "Many of us aren't speaking about Mitch McConnell's condition because we know nothing about his condition."

John Thune's Earlier Update Fuels More Questions

Source: mega However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune previously said Mitch McConnell 'sounded good' after speaking with him following his hospitalization.