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Does Mitch McConnell Have Kids? Everything to Know as Concerns About the Senator's Health Grow

mitch mcconnell kids everything to know
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's family life has been put under the limelight as questions continue to surround his health and current condition.

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July 10 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

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Mitch McConnell has been married twice.

The U.S. senator was first married to Sherrill Redmon from 1968 to 1980 before finding love again with Elaine Chao. He tied the knot with Chao — who previously served as secretary of labor under former President George W. Bush and as transportation secretary under President Donald Trump — in a private ceremony at the chapel on Capitol Hill in 1993.

"People remark that I'm in a mixed marriage. I don't see it that way," he once said, per TIME. "In my first marriage, I married a liberal. Now that was a mixed marriage. With Elaine, she and I understand one another."

Read on to learn whether McConnell welcomed any children after marrying twice.

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Does Mitch McConnell Have Kids?

mitch mcconnell kids everything to know
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell has been married twice.

McConnell is a father-of-three.

During his first marriage, the GOP lawmaker welcomed three daughters: Elly, Claire and Porter. His children have largely remained out of the public spotlight.

According to The New Yorker, Elly — Mitch's eldest child — is a registered Democrat. Both Elly and Claire generally maintain more private lives than Porter.

Meanwhile, Porter previously served as the campaign director for Take On Wall Street, an organization supported by labor unions and nonprofit groups, from 2017 to 2025. Her LinkedIn profile shows she currently works as an independent consultant at MPM Strategic Services.

Porter has also made headlines for criticizing the Republican Party in her social media posts.

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Does Mitch McConnell Have Children With Elaine Chao?

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mitch mcconnell kids everything to know
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell married Elaine Chao in 1993.

Although Mitch and Elaine have been married for more than three decades, they never had children together — a choice she has said may have been influenced by her career.

The businesswoman reflected on their decision not to start a family, telling CNN, "I try not to have too many regrets. In my generation, we were taught that we can have it all. ... It doesn't work like that. So I try to counsel young women, regardless [of] whether they want it or not, there are tradeoffs and sacrifices in life."

Have Mitch McConnell's Children Reacted to His Hospitalization?

mitch mcconnell kids everything to know
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell has been in hospital for nearly a month.

None of Mitch's three daughters has publicly commented on his current condition. However, multiple news outlets, including The Independent and TMZ, confirmed Porter had deleted her X account amid speculation surrounding the father-of-three's health following his June hospitalization.

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