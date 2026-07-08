Mitch McConnell's Wife Insists Senator's Condition 'Did Not Warrant' Her 'Immediate Return' From China as Health Mystery Deepens
July 8 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Mitch McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, broke her silence weeks after the 84-year-old was hospitalized.
Chao revealed she did not immediately return to the United States from a trip to China because her husband's health "did not warrant an immediate return."
Elaine Chao Explains Why She Stayed in China
After days of questions from the Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Chao issued a statement explaining why the former Transportation Secretary remained overseas after McConnell was hospitalized.
"The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors," the spokesperson said. "During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador. The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S."
The rep added that Chao has since returned to the United States.
However, her office declined to answer additional questions about McConnell's condition, when she returned home or who found the senator before emergency responders arrived.
Limited Updates Continue to Fuel Speculation
McConnell was reportedly found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home on June 14 after suffering what has been described as an apparent heart attack.
Audio from an emergency dispatch call obtained by independent journalist Desirée Townsend reportedly instructed first responders that there was "CPR in progress" because of "cardiac arrest."
Since then, McConnell's office has provided few details about his recovery.
Stephanie Penn, a spokesperson for the senator, previously said McConnell is "working closely with his staff," but did not elaborate on his condition.
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Elaine Chao's China Meetings Draw Scrutiny
Chao's statement did not address how she secured a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng while visiting Beijing just days after her husband's hospitalization.
The former cabinet secretary, who served under both Donald Trump and George W. Bush, resigned from Trump's administration following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
MAGA Allies Question Mitch McConnell's Condition
The lack of detailed information has fueled speculation across social media and among several prominent MAGA figures.
Far-right influencer Laura Loomer claimed that a "high-level source close to the White House" told her McConnell is "brain dead," though she did not provide evidence for the allegation and the claim remains unverified.
She also wrote on X, "Biggest cover-up ever right now happening regarding Mitch McConnell. I remember when we mocked the Democrats for doing the same thing with Joe Biden."
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene similarly questioned Chao's overseas travel while speaking with TMZ, calling McConnell a "vegetable" and labeling the former Transportation Secretary a "communist Chinese spy."