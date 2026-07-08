Mitch McConnell's Wife Insists Senator's Condition 'Did Not Warrant' Her 'Immediate Return' From China as Health Mystery Deepens

Elaine Chao said Mitch McConnell's condition 'did not warrant an immediate return' from her trip to China.

Chao revealed she did not immediately return to the United States from a trip to China because her husband's health "did not warrant an immediate return."

Mitch McConnell 's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao , broke her silence weeks after the 84-year-old was hospitalized .

The former transportation secretary broke her silence weeks after Mitch McConnell was hospitalized.

After days of questions from the Daily Beast, a spokesperson for Chao issued a statement explaining why the former Transportation Secretary remained overseas after McConnell was hospitalized.

"The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors," the spokesperson said. "During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador. The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S."

The rep added that Chao has since returned to the United States.

However, her office declined to answer additional questions about McConnell's condition, when she returned home or who found the senator before emergency responders arrived.