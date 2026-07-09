Mitch McConnell's Mysterious Hospitalization: Idaho Senator Doesn't Know If 84-Year-old Is 'Alive' as Health Concerns Mount

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Even fellow senate members are being kept in the dark about Mitch McConnell's condition after his June 14 hospitalization. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., admitted on Thursday, July 9, that he "has not heard from" the 84-year-old and criticized the lack of transparency regarding his condition.

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The Lack of Answers Is 'Discouraging'

Source: mega Idaho Senator Rep. Marlin Stutzman said it's 'discouraging' that Republicans won't give an update on Mitch McConnell's health.

"I have not heard from him, and I think it’s a question that Republicans should be asking because he does represent the state of Kentucky," he spilled on Morning America, per a NewsNation report. "His constituents deserve answers where he is at." "I think that the governor of Kentucky has every right to ask after three weeks if no one has said anything," he continued. "As a Republican, I think we need to hold our own party accountable, so the fact that we haven’t heard anything really from Sen. McConnell is very discouraging and concerning."

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'Do You Know If He's Alive?'

Source: mega Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14.

"Do you know that he’s alive? I don’t," the politician confessed. "The things that I’ve heard and seen from some friends are that he’s obviously not doing well, but I don’t know if he’s alive or has passed away."

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What Happened to Mitch McConnell?

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Source: mega Scott Jennings claimed he talked to the 84-year-old for nearly 20 minutes on the phone.

As OK! reported, McConnell was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home and administered CPR before being transported to the hospital on June 14 after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Stephanie Penn, a spokesperson for the senator, stated McConnell was "working closely with his staff" but didn't provide any other details. On June 15, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters he called McConnell, stating he "sounded good. He wants to be back, but I'll defer to his staff on when." A week later, when the Republican's spokesman David Popp was asked for an update, he referred to his June 22 statement, which said McConnell was "working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery."

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Laura Loomer Claims Senator Is 'Brain Dead'

Source: @reallauraloomer/instagram Laura Loomer claimed a source told her Mitch McConnell is 'brain dead.'

Rumors exploded when Laura Loomer claimed via X on Monday, July 6, that a "high-level source close to the White House" told her McConnell is "brain dead. He's not coming back." However, political strategist Scott Jennings claimed he spoke with McConnell on the phone on July 7. "He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history," he penned on X. "I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

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Donald Trump Has 'No Idea' of Mitch McConnell's Condition

Source: mega Donald Trump admitted he has 'no idea' how the senator is doing.