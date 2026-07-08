Mitch McConnell Health Update: What Aides Have Said So Far Amid 'Brain Dead' Claims

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U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's health condition remains unclear weeks after he was hospitalized on June 14. The former Senate majority leader, who has faced multiple health issues over the years, is now the subject of mounting speculation as his office has not disclosed the medical reason for his latest hospital admission. As of press time, aides had offered only a brief update, saying he "continues to improve" and "is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters." Here's what McConnell's aides and other political figures have said amid the intensifying unverified claims about his condition.

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Mitch McConnell's Spokesperson Confirmed His June Hospitalization

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was seen on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance on June 14.

In a statement, McConnell's spokesperson, David Popp, confirmed the 84-year-old "was admitted to the hospital this morning" and "is receiving excellent care." Two of McConnell's neighbors told Reuters the senator was on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance outside his Washington, D.C., home around 9 a.m. ET. Another neighbor later told independent journalist Desirée Townsend they "haven't seen anyone" since the incident, per The Daily Beast. Based on the EMS dispatch recording published by Townsend, emergency responders were called to the residence for an "unconscious person." A dispatcher can be heard referring to the incident as a "cardiac arrest" and a paramedic saying, "CPR in progress."

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Mitch McConnell Was Reportedly 'Engaged With Staff' Amid Hospitalization

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's neighbors said they have not seen any family members at the townhouse.

A day after McConnell was admitted to a medical facility, a spokesperson said the politician was "fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters" and "very appreciative of the outstanding care he is receiving." Senate Majority Leader John Thune also told reporters he had spoken with McConnell and noted he "sounded good." "He wants to be back, but I'll defer to his staff on when," he told CNN. "He's clearly dialed into what's going on. He's following the stuff we're doing this week." Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso offered a similar update, saying McConnell was "good" and "looking forward to getting back. "He said he wants to get back this week. We'll see, time will tell, but he's hoping to be back this week," said Barrasso, adding McConnell "was engaged on what [they are] doing on the floor, asked about what's happening the rest of the week and asked about timing of votes."

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Mitch McConnell Was 'Continuing His Recovery' a Week After His Hospitalization

Source: MEGA An EMS dispatch recording provided details about Mitch McConnell's medical emergency.

A statement released one week later said McConnell would not be voting that week but gave no other information about his condition. He last voted on June 11. On July 2, McConnell's office confirmed he remained hospitalized. "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital," a spokesperson said before repeating an earlier update. "The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

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Unverified 'Brain Dead' Claims About Mitch McConnell Spread Online

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Source: MEGA Laura Loomer claimed Mitch McConnell 'is not coming back.'

In a post on X on July 6, Laura Loomer claimed a "high-level source close to the White House" told her McConnell "is officially brain dead." "He's not coming back," the political commentator quoted the insider and added, "Mitch McConnell is being kept 'alive' by life support machines, but my White House source told me McConnell is in organ failure, and as I reported, source told me he has allegedly been declared a vegetable (brain dead) by doctors and the White House has been told 'McConnell isn't ever coming back.'" She continued, "Officially brain dead, organ failure is accelerating, life support machine is keeping him 'alive' but his brain is officially dead and his wife @ElaineChao has fled the country to China. I wonder if she brought any of his documents or briefings with her to China." Townsend made similar claims on X after reportedly "hearing the same thing" from her sources "for days." "At this point, I am at the hospital for when they eventually decide to move cut him off of life support and move his body. His Capitol police detail is still here as of 3:39pm ET," she wrote. On July 7, a representative for Elaine Chao said McConnell's wife was "on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors." The statement to WLKY explained, "During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator's health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S." The spokesperson said Chao has since returned to the U.S. after flying to China on June 12, just two days before McConnell was hospitalized.

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Senators Were Reportedly 'in the Dark' About Mitch McConnell's Condition

Source: MEGA A spokesperson for Mitch McConnell's wife released a statement amid his hospitalization.

After MAGA social media personality Mila Joy asked why other Republican senators had said little publicly about McConnell's condition, MAGA Senator Mike Lee alleged they have been kept in the dark about his current status. "Many of us aren't speaking about Mitch McConnell's condition because we know nothing about his condition," he claimed. However, Kate Noyes, a spokesperson for Barrasso, said in a July 7 statement that the physician-turned-politician spoke with McConnell for about 20 minutes. "They caught up about the latest news impacting Senate races, the Graham Platner scandal, and the recent Supreme Court ruling on coordinated spending limits," she detailed in a statement. "They also discussed the Senate's July work period, including the need to pass the NDAA and confirm President [Donald] Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence."

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Claimed Mitch McConnell Had Become a 'Vegetable'

Source: MEGA A high-level source reportedly claimed Mitch McConnell is 'brain dead.'

Speculations intensified when former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene made additional claims about McConnell's medical situation. "I think it's extremely serious, and I'd like to say shame on the Republican Party for just basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable," she alleged to TMZ before branding Chao a communist spy. "What woman leaves her husband's side while he is dead or dying in the hospital, flies to China, and meets with the vice president? Answer me that," Greene added.

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Scott Jennings Dismissed Rumors Surrounding Mitch McConnell's Health

Source: MEGA; @scottjenningsky/Instagram Mitch McConnell has been in the hospital for more than three weeks.