Mitt Romney Rules Out Voting for Donald Trump in 2024, Cites E. Jean Carroll Sexual Abuse Verdict

Romney has previously hinted at his voting intentions in the last presidential election. He did not vote for Trump in 2020 and has not ruled out the possibility of voting for President Joe Biden.

The former Republican nominee for president has expressed concerns about Trump's leadership, describing him as "dangerous for the country" and highlighting his authoritarian tendencies.

While Romney has indicated that he finds most of the other Republican candidates acceptable, he singled out entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as an exception. However, after the Iowa caucus, Ramaswamy has dropped out of the race and is now campaigning for Trump.

