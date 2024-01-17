Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy Mocked for Awkward Interaction at Rally Following Iowa Caucus

A clip of the awkward interaction between Trump and Ramaswamy went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where the young businessman was mocked for being a "fanboy" of his former rival.

One user shared the clip and wrote, "I don't know much about body language, but this is not how former rivals embrace one another. This is more like a son trying to get approval from their father after getting fourth place."

Another user commented, "I wonder if any of Trump's kids watched this video and went, 'God, I wish that were me.'"

A third user pointed out, "Vivek would probably be one of the better VP picks for Trump... but it will never happen because his name is Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump needs to know how to pronounce his pick's name."

