'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Checks Into Rehab After Drug Overdose

"They told me never to watch it again," she explained during a recent interview about the people who previously helped her get sober. "There's times that I hear clips and I get sick. Literally I get knots in my stomach and especially when I was medicated. That right there makes me want to medicate again. And that is not good. I would never do that to myself. I've come way too far to go back to the girl that has to medicate herself, to medicate herself from her medication."

Following her DUI arrest, the New York native got candid about her struggle and how it's deeply affected her mental health. "I take Adderall every single day of my life," she told Dr. Drew Pinsky.