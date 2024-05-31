Mod Sun Admits 'World-Shattering' Split From Bella Thorne Was the 'Impetus' for Getting Sober

"And that’s the way that I looked at it. And that is why I am able to be five years sober — because I immediately broke down the wall of saying, ‘Being sober means having less fun,'" he said.

Sun, who clearly stated the breakup was the "impetus" for him getting clean, only had kind words to say about Thorne.

"I haven’t seen her in a long time, but if I did see her, I would just be like, ‘I’m so f------ grateful for everything that happened in that time," the "Fallin" artist explained. “‘And, like, I have nothing, nothing but good thoughts in my head about us and what we went through and all that. And I’m so grateful that everything played out the way it did because I am five years sober because of that.'”