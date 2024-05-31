OK Magazine
Mod Sun Admits 'World-Shattering' Split From Bella Thorne Was the 'Impetus' for Getting Sober

By:

May 31 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Mod Sun is revealing the profound impact his split from Bella Thorne had on his life.

The rapper, 37, admitted the end of his romance with the Shake It Up alum, 26, in 2019 was so "world-shattering,” “tumultuous,” and “very scrutinized” that he ended up going on a "10-day [drug and alcohol] bender" that nearly took his life.

"It was, like, really pushing it to the limit. And, I mean, it really, really happened where my eyes, like, rolled into the back of my head," Sun explained of the period when he used cocaine and slept for 12 hours per day.

"I felt shame from the first line of cocaine I did. I felt shame. And I became an addict in that exact moment," he noted. “I knew the first line of cocaine that I did, I was like, ‘This is going to kill me one day. This is going to be the way I go out.'”

Shortly after hitting rock bottom due to the end of his relationship, the "Hug Life" artist made the decision to stop using drugs and alcohol all on his own. "I had never attended an AA meeting," Sun explained before adding how he went "completely cold turkey" with his vices. "I didn’t go to a rehab center. Just within myself, I was like, ‘That is not my legacy. That is not my journey."

Despite being committed to a new way of life, the musician challenged himself to go out to bars and clubs with friends and not drink. "'I’m going to have more fun than all these people,'" Sun remembered telling himself before a sober night out on the town.

"And that’s the way that I looked at it. And that is why I am able to be five years sober — because I immediately broke down the wall of saying, ‘Being sober means having less fun,'" he said.

Sun, who clearly stated the breakup was the "impetus" for him getting clean, only had kind words to say about Thorne.

"I haven’t seen her in a long time, but if I did see her, I would just be like, ‘I’m so f------ grateful for everything that happened in that time," the "Fallin" artist explained. “‘And, like, I have nothing, nothing but good thoughts in my head about us and what we went through and all that. And I’m so grateful that everything played out the way it did because I am five years sober because of that.'”

Sun later moved on with Avril Lavigne, 39, and got engaged in April 2022. Sadly, the pair called off their romance in February 2023.

