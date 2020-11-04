Pop superstar Demi Lovato has never been immune to drama, and now her inner circle is worried she’s headed for more.

A friend reveals that soon after her whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich abruptly ended in September, 28-year-old Lovato — who’s copped to being “the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely” — started cozying up to musician Mod Sun.

“Word is she’s already falling for him,” says the pal, adding that the singer’s “constant need for companionship” is raising red flags. Although Sun — who previously dated Bella Thorne — has been sober for a year and a half, Lovato’s loved ones can’t help but be concerned with his character.

“He comes off as fame-hungry and over-the-top, and that’s the last type of person Demi needs in her life right now,” adds the pal. “Her family wants her to take it easy and work on her sobriety and herself,” i.e., give her heart a break!

Lovato’s family and friends are just looking out for her best interest. As OK! previously reported, they have been begging the singer to return to her home in Texas, and even ditch Tinseltown for good.

Late last month, an insider told OK! that “everyone was worried that she’d been sucked into and destroyed by the trappings of Hollywood and fame,” adding that her mother, Dianna de la Garza, has been checking in with her daughter almost every day.

Ehrich, on the other hand, has finally seemed to move on — on Instagram, at least! The actor, who is “back on that gym grind,” posted a shirtless selfie on his social media account last week, showcasing his six-pack abs.

Fans were quick to react to his thirst trap. One follower even commented that “Demi missed out.”

The steamy snap comes after the release of Ehrich’s emotional track “Afraid,” which seemed to be a response to Lovato’s breakup ballad, “Still Have Me.” Other than Lovato’s song, the singer has been tight-lipped about her breakup, whereas Ehrich has taken to Instagram Live multiple times and even said he thought the split was a PR stunt.