Andrew Garfield's 'Witch' Girlfriend Kate Tomas Slams 'Misogynistic Nature' of Public's Interest in Her Relationship: 'It's Frustrating'
Dr. Kate Tomas wants to be known for more than her relationship.
In a new interview published Sunday, July 21, Andrew Garfield's girlfriend noted she was unhappy with the "misogynistic nature" of the public’s heightened interest in her romance with The Amazing Spider-Man star.
The self-proclaimed "professional witch" slammed society for their curiosity about her and Garfield's love life, insisting it revolves around "criticism of how a woman looks" and judgement about "what [she] does for work."
"It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," expressed Tomas, who has been divorced four times. "I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow."
In addition to calling out the public's comments regarding their relationship, Tomas further bashed paparazzi for apparently releasing only unflattering photos of the brunette beauty.
"They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst," the 42-year-old accused of photographers roughly four months after the duo was first linked romantically in March, as they were spotted on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in Malibu, Calif.
Tomas said coverage about her romance with Garfield, 40, has become so intense that reporters have even knocked on her neighbors' doors with questions about whether The Spiritual Life Upgrade founder is "a good person."
As for what the public thinks of her, Tomas strongly declared, "I don’t care."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tomas doubled down on the situation during a recent episode of her "The Friday Emails" podcast, admitting the worst part of making headlines for her relationship with Garfield has been the harsh comments she receives from other women online.
"F------ h---, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way," the doctor of philosophy revealed.
Elsewhere in her recent interview, Tomas addressed "horrific accusations that were leveled at me that I’d used magic to seduce my partner."
The tarot card reader — who teaches seduction classes — insisted the skill is "not about magic spells or manipulation."
"It has got nothing to do with how perfect their teeth are — thank you, Reddit — or whether they conform to conventional standards of beauty,” she explained.
"People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that," Tomas concluded. "Magic takes time. It can’t happen overnight."
The Sunday Times interviewed Tomas.