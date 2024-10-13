Angelina Jolie Seems 'Relaxed and Happy' After Dropping Lawsuit Against Ex Brad Pitt: 'She's Turned Over a New Leaf'
Angelina Jolie has been focusing on her work and spending time with several of her children after dropping a lawsuit that accused her estranged ex-husband Brad Pitt of physical and verbal abuse.
Despite giving up on the major legal battle, the Maleficent actress stunned on the red carpet at the New York Film Festival, which she attended with sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, as well as daughter Zahara, 19.
"She seems really relaxed and happy," a source dished to a news outlet. "It’s like she’s turned over a new leaf."
As OK! previously reported, Jolie accused Pitt of choking one of their kids and hitting another one of them in the face while on an international flight from France to Los Angeles in 2016. She also claimed he grabbed her head, "shook her" and poured wine and beer on her during the alleged incident.
Pitt firmly denied ever getting physical with his children, but admitted that he had a drinking problem. Authorities investigated the 2016 flight incident, but closed the case two months later without bringing charges against the Troy actor.
In 2021, a judge gave Pitt 50/50 custody of their minor children, but the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress fought against the ruling.
While the former couple shares six children together, the only remaining minors are 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.
Six years later, Jolie filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice, claiming "information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm" her and the children allegedly experienced in 2016.
She stated their refusal to produce that information "continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system."
However, in late September, Jolie dropped the lawsuit "with each party to bear its own fees and costs."
This comes after OK! reported Jolie has been attempting to keep her distance from major Hollywood events since her split from Pitt.
"She’s never been a big Hollywood schmoozer," an insider spilled.
In fact, Jolie is planning to move away from L.A. — and temporarily leave the United States as a whole — as soon as her youngest kids turn 18.
"I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here," she said in a recent interview.
The source spoke with In Touch about Jolie's feelings after dropping the lawsuit.