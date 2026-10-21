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Monica Lewinsky Shopping Tell-All Book Touching on Steamy Affair with Bill Clinton: Source

Photo of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky is reportedly 'shopping' the tell-all book with publishers.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Monica Lewinsky seemingly wants to share her side of the story about her infamous affair with Bill Clinton.

The former White House staffer, 53, reportedly was "shopping" a future tell-all book this week through talent agency WME, according to a Wednesday, October 21 report.

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Monica Lewinsky Reportedly Shopping Tell-All Book

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Photo of Monica Lewinsky's tell-all book would 'likely cover' her infamous affair with Bill Clinton, according to sources.
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky's tell-all book would 'likely cover' her infamous affair with Bill Clinton, according to sources.

Though the project's details are unclear, a source confirmed that the book would "likely cover" both her infamous affair with the former POTUS, 80, and her more recent era as a podcaster and advocate.

Lewinsky has never written an autobiography about her experience, but has cooperated with several projects telling her story, including serving as a producer on Ryan Murphy's 2021 series, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and penning a 2014 essay for Vanity Fair.

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Inside Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton's Affair

Photo of Monica Lewinsky began her relationship with Bill Clinton in November 1995.
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky began her relationship with Bill Clinton in November 1995.

Lewinsky was 21 when she began working as an unpaid intern at the White House in 1995. A few months into the position, she began a s------ relationship with Clinton, and details of their affair were revealed through secretly recorded tapes made by Linda Tripp, per CNN.

The workplace romance sparked a national scandal and led to Clinton's impeachment in December 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

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Monica Lewinsky Said Bill Clinton 'Escaped' More Than She Did

Photo of Monica Lewinsky called her affair with Bill Clinton a 'gross abuse of power.'
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky called her affair with Bill Clinton a 'gross abuse of power.'

Clinton was acquitted in February 1999 and remained in office until the end of his second term in January 2001.

As for Lewinsky, she has spoken out on several occasions about the unfair scrunity she faced regarding the affair compared to Clinton.

"I haven’t spoken to him in almost 30 years, and I don’t know what his internal landscape is. I think he escaped a lot more than I did," she admitted in January. "That doesn’t mean I didn’t make mistakes, that I didn’t make wrong choices, that my behavior didn’t hurt other people. But at the heart of it was a gross abuse of power."

Monica Lewinsky Believes She Was Casted as the 'Villain'

Photo of Monica Lewinsky admitted that being a woman played a large role in why she was scrutinized in the media.
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky admitted that being a woman played a large role in why she was scrutinized in the media.

In April, Lewinsky seemingly alluded to her affair with Clinton when she was asked if she ever felt "wronged" in her career or cast as a "villain" for being a woman in a situation where a man would normally be praised.

"I definitely feel that being a woman had so much to do with what my experience was," she said while appearing on a panel titled "The Fluency Gap in Women's Wealth." "I think also being a woman who didn't necessarily look like the person someone assumes would be in a situation like that."

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