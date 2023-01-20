Monica Lewinsky Says 'You Can Survive The Unimaginable' 25 Years After She Had An Affair With Bill Clinton

“Twenty-five years ago I had one of the world’s worst friends: Linda ‘Judas, hold my beer’ Tripp,” she stated. “While I have since let go of the resentment and bitterness that surrounded her and her betrayal, it’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am to have been able to trust new people.”

“Lastly, I don’t know how to say this other than to be direct and insufferably corny: You can survive the unimaginable,” she concluded. “Not for nothing did I name my film and TV production company Alt Ending.”