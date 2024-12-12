Morgan Wallen Sentenced to 1 Week Incarceration and 2 Years Probation After He Was Arrested in April for Throwing Chair Off a Balcony

After being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, the country star pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday, December 12, to one week of incarceration that will be served at a DUI education center.

Morgan Wallen is feeling the consequences of his actions after he was arrested for drunkenly throwing a chair off the balcony of a Nashville bar in April.

The 31-year-old star will also be on probation for two years and has to pay $350 in fines and other court fees.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved," the singer's attorney Worrick Robinson IV said in a statement after the judge made their ruling. "Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

If he completes his probation without any issues, there's an opportunity for the charges to be erased from his record.