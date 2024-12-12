or
Morgan Wallen Sentenced to 1 Week Incarceration and 2 Years Probation After He Was Arrested in April for Throwing Chair Off a Balcony

Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty.

Dec. 12 2024, Updated 2:40 p.m. ET

Morgan Wallen is feeling the consequences of his actions after he was arrested for drunkenly throwing a chair off the balcony of a Nashville bar in April.

After being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, the country star pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday, December 12, to one week of incarceration that will be served at a DUI education center.

Morgan Wallen was arrested in April for drunkenly throwing a chair off a balcony.

The 31-year-old star will also be on probation for two years and has to pay $350 in fines and other court fees.

"Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved," the singer's attorney Worrick Robinson IV said in a statement after the judge made their ruling. "Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

If he completes his probation without any issues, there's an opportunity for the charges to be erased from his record.

On Thursday, December 12, he was sentenced to one week incarceration at a DUI education center and two years probation.

More than one week after his April arrest, the dad-of-one took to social media to express his regret over the situation.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," the "Last Night" crooner tweeted. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

Morgan Wallen

The country star apologized for the chair-throwing incident via social media.

The incident wasn't the first time the "I Had Some Help" singer had trouble with the law, as he was arrested in May 2020 and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct as he left Kid Rock's bar in Nashville.

"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," he said on social media after being placed in handcuffs. "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class."

The Tennessee native was also arrested in 2020.

In the end, the case was settled in court.

Wallen has faced a few other scandals over the past few years, including in 2021 when he used a racial slur on video. Music streaming services temporarily pulled his tracks from their platforms as a result.

People reported on Wallen's sentence.

