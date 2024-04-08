Morgan Wallen Arrested for Reckless Endangerment After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Rooftop of Nashville Bar
Last night, he let the liquor talk.
Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of a downtown Nashville bar on Sunday, April 7.
Around 10:53 p.m., police officers were standing in front of Chiefs Bar when they watched a large object fall from above and land on the street just about three feet away from them, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
Immediately after the incident, authorities went up to security outside of the building to investigate. The bouncers proceeded to inform officers it was allegedly Wallen who launched the chair over the roof.
Video footage of the situation was then reviewed by police, with the arrest report claiming the 30-year-old country superstar could be seen taking the chair and hurling it over the six-story rooftop on Broadway.
Law enforcement spoke to witnesses at the scene, who alleged they were standing beside Whalen when they saw him "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward."
The "Thought You Should Know" singer was eventually taken into custody and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were nearly struck with the chair and for safety of the public he put at risk, police detailed.
Wallen, who also got charged with disorderly conduct, was booked into Metro Jail early Monday morning, April 8, but was released hours later.
His lawyer, Worrick Robinson, provided a statement to the news outlet following the "Whiskey Glasses" hitmaker’s arrest.
"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," the message read.
This isn't the first time Wallen found himself in handcuffs after a night out on the town in Nashville.
In May 2020, the "Wasted on You" crooner was arrested at Kid Rock's bar, located in Tennessee's capital, for disorderly conduct.
Wallen's arrest came shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 CMT Music Awards, which were held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
While the "Chasin' You" singer clearly didn't make an appearance at the awards show this year, his video for "Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)" was nominated for Male Video of the Year, however, he lost to Jelly Roll, whose music video for "Need a Favor" was declared the winner.
