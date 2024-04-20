Morgan Wallen Admits 'I’m Not Proud of My Behavior’ Following His Nashville Arrest
Morgan Wallen broke his silence after his recent arrest in Nashville, Tenn., and the country star is taking accountability for his actions.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, April 19. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."
"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe," he added.
The CMA winner was arrested on Sunday, April 7, once officers noticed a chair falling off of the roof of the Chief's bar. According to authorities, surveillance footage captured the singer "lunging an object over the roof."
Shortly after the incident, rumors spread that Wallen's ex-fiancée, KT Smith, getting married caused his outburst, but she quickly denied that Wallen's behavior was linked to her new marriage to Luke Scornavacco.
"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," Smith, who shares 3-year-old son Indigo with Wallen, said in a statement. "I cannot speak on Morgan's behalf, but I do pray the very best for him."
"Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior," she continued.
OK! previously reported a source close to Wallen claimed the songwriter has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.
"Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop," a source spilled.
The insider continued: "Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around."
In 2020, the "Chasin' You" singer was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, but the charges were later dropped.
The following year, Wallen made headlines when he was caught using a racial epithet during a drunken night out, and he later spent 30 days in treatment.
“There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse,” Wallen told Billboard when discussing his use of the N-word. “I’ve talked to a lot of people, heard stories [about] things that I would have never thought about because I wasn’t the one going through it.”
Wallen's issues with liquor have been a focal point of his music and artistry.
"Somebody hand me a cigarette / I know I ain't had one in over a week / Somebody pour me a double shot / Been gettin' better by the day, but tonight I drink," the hit track "One Thing at a Time" states.
The song continues: "You say I gotta get over you and get sober too / I got a lot of habits I gotta kick / Weigh out all your options and take your pick."