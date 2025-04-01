Morgan Wallen's Controversial 'Saturday Night Live' Exit: Lip Reader Reveals What Singer Said Before Abruptly Walking Offstage
A lip reader has revealed what she thinks Morgan Wallen said when he sparked controversy and abruptly walked off the Saturday Night Live stage on March 29 instead of sticking around and chatting with the cast.
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the country singer did briefly address the comedians before he made his exit.
On behalf os Slingo, Hickling claimed the "Last Night" singer expressed, "Thank you all so much, I had a wonderful time, thank you all. Mwah mwah mwah."
Mikey Madison, the host for the night, then told Wallen, "Chatting to you was really good."
Hickling alleged that as Wallen left, SNL's Colin Jost said to a costar, "You gotta remember how he is feeling."
As OK! reported, Wallen came under fire for his actions, especially since shortly after the televised incident, he uploaded a photo of a private jet and captioned it, "Get me to God's country."
His post spurred tons of mockery on social media, with SNL writer Josh Patten posting a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck alongside the words, "Get me to God's country."
Longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson admitted he was confused by the vocalist's actions, telling a reporter, "I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way."
"You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something," the actor quipped.
The Nickelodeon alum admitted Wallen's actions were "definitely a spike in the norm" from other musical guests.
"We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about," he spilled.
Thompson noted that given Wallen's problematic past — such as a racism incident and public intoxication arrests — he "seems like a complicated individual, I guess."
The comedian added that late superstar Prince also didn't mingle with the cast after his episode, "but we weren't surprised because Prince was notoriously kind of standoffish. It's just how he was. So we just thought like, 'Okay, now he's gone back into fantasyland.'"
"But Saturday I guess it was just different because it just felt so abrupt," Thompson said of Wallen. "And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible. You know what I'm saying? It was a pretty visible thing."