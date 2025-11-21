'Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Recalls 'Crazy' Moment Ashton Kutcher Put Mila Kunis on Phone With Her During NYC Party: 'So Surreal'

Article continues below advertisement

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Layla Taylor's reality TV world collided with Hollywood royalty when Ashton Kutcher surprised her by dialing up wife Mila Kunis during a recent New York City party. In an exclusive conversation with OK!, Taylor dishes on a star-studded moment that left her and castmate Jessi Draper Ngatikaura completely stunned: an unexpected phone call with the That '70s Show actress orchestrated by none other than her famous husband of 10 years.

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher FaceTimed Mila Kunis after running into Layla Taylor and Jessi Draper Ngatikaura at a party.

According to Taylor, the run-in happened during a Hulu event in NYC shortly before Season 3 premiered. She and Ngatikaura were mingling at the party when they unexpectedly crossed paths with the Two and a Half Men alum — who recognized them from the show his wife watches at home. "Jesse and I went to a party for Hulu in New York a couple months ago and we ran into Ashton Kutcher," Taylor recalls. "He placed Mila [on the phone] with us. It was such a surreal thing. I've been watching her in movies since I was little. So for her to know who we were was crazy and so surreal."

Miranda Hope Jokes Scott Disick Should 'Join DadTok'

Source: @laylaleannetaylor/Instagram Miranda Hope thinks Scott Disick would be a good DadTok candidate.

Their series — which follows the friendship fallouts, infidelity revelations and relationship explosions of a tight-knit Utah friend group called MomTok — has earned the attention of a long list of high-profile fans. And Kunis isn’t the only A-lister tuning in. Miranda Hope tells OK! that learning Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick watch the reality television series also left the group floored. "Knowing that they've seen the show and are aware of any of us was crazy," she says, adding that they "told Scott that he should join DadTok.”

Layla Taylor 'Shocked' by Demi Engemann's 'Evil' Behavior

View this post on Instagram Source: @secretlivesonhulu/Instagram Layla Taylor called Demi Engemann's behavior 'almost evil.'

The new season picks up right where the drama left off — but Taylor warns viewers they're not ready for how intense things get. "I was shocked by some of the behaviors that Demi [Engemann] exhibited in the beginning," she says of the escalating fallout between Engemann and Ngatikaura. "She took things to a very personal, almost evil level with some of the things that she did to Jessi. I was shocked that someone could do that to someone they're so close to."

Layla Taylor 'Proud' of How Jessi Ngatikaura 'Handled' Her Affair

Source: MEGA 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3 premiered on Hulu on November 13.

Hope agrees the friend group continues to be unpredictable. "What you learn pretty quickly in this group is to always expect the unexpected. Even in moments where I found myself maybe a little shocked, I still wasn't entirely surprised. You always know that there's going to be twists and turns." One of the biggest shocks? Ngatikaura's confession about her brief affair with Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette. "It was a very vulnerable moment for Jessi," Taylor explains. "You don't ever think it's going to come out. You think that you're going to die with that secret… I'm really proud of her for just kind of taking it on the chin."

Source: @laylaleannetaylor/Instagram Layla Taylor and Miranda Hope learned to speak their truth while filming Season 3.