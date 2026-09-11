'Morning Joe' Host Insists Heated on-Air Shouting Match With Longtime Friend Was Unplanned: 'I Care Passionately'
Sept. 11 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and regular guest Donny Deutsch engaged in a tense, unscripted verbal altercation over Israel on Tuesday, September 8.
The segment spiraled out of control while discussing a report from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The article alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had received a warning from the UAE president shortly before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks — a claim Netanyahu has flatly denied.
The conversation quickly became personal and aggressive as Scarborough questioned Deutsch on why Netanyahu's government had historically engaged in policies that allegedly built up Hamas.
'Do I Look Stupid to You?'
When Scarborough felt Deutsch was dodging the question and pivoting to general statements about Hamas being terrorists, he cut him off.
The two began shouting over one another, resulting in the viral exchange where Scarborough demanded, "Look at me in my eyes! ... Do I look stupid to you?!" while Deutsch fired back with the same intensity.
Deutsch repeatedly emphasized, "I'm not here to defend Bibi Netanyahu," as he tried to regain control of his point.
The exchange stunned viewers and co-host Mika Brzezinski, serving as a highly volatile, completely unplanned moment of live television combat over a deeply sensitive geopolitical topic.
The following morning, the hosts addressed the viral clash with humor and lighthearted deflection to show that their friendship remained intact.
Scarborough opened the discussion by joking about the internet's reaction to their high-volume debate. He emphasized that passion is a natural byproduct of live television, especially when discussing controversial topics.
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The Hosts Brushed Off the Drama
Deutsch leaned into the banter, laughing off the intensity of the shouting match. He reiterated that while they fundamentally disagreed on how the report was presented, they are longtime friends who frequently debate with intense energy behind the scenes.
Brzezinski jokingly expressed relief that they managed to make it to the next day without any permanent damage to the set or their relationship.
The hosts used the follow-up segment to reassure viewers that the explosive exchange was entirely unscripted and reflected authentic, raw debate rather than genuine animosity between them.
'I Care Passionately'
“Donny and I have been great friends for 20 years. We’re both strong supporters of Israel,” Scarborough told The New York Post. "We just had a disagreement today on whether we should talk about the Haaretz report and talk about what Netanyahu’s responsibility was in it."
“We all have said for years that Hamas are terrorists, that they want to kill Jews, that they want to destroy the state of Israel, and that they are an evil force in the region,” Scarborough said.
As for the friendship between the two, it’s intact, the host assured.
“We’re great friends, and we’ve done that before, and I don’t think we’d talk that way with somebody that we weren’t so comfortable with,” he noted. “He cares passionately about the issue. I care passionately about the issue.”