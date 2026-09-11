'Morning Joe' Host Insists Heated on-Air Shouting Match With Longtime Friend Was Unplanned: 'I Care Passionately'

Article continues below advertisement

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and regular guest Donny Deutsch engaged in a tense, unscripted verbal altercation over Israel on Tuesday, September 8. The segment spiraled out of control while discussing a report from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The article alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had received a warning from the UAE president shortly before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks — a claim Netanyahu has flatly denied. The conversation quickly became personal and aggressive as Scarborough questioned Deutsch on why Netanyahu's government had historically engaged in policies that allegedly built up Hamas.

Article continues below advertisement

'Do I Look Stupid to You?'

Source: MEGA Joe Scarborough and Donny Deutsch got into a heated argument on the September 8 episode of 'Morning Joe.'

When Scarborough felt Deutsch was dodging the question and pivoting to general statements about Hamas being terrorists, he cut him off. The two began shouting over one another, resulting in the viral exchange where Scarborough demanded, "Look at me in my eyes! ... Do I look stupid to you?!" while Deutsch fired back with the same intensity. Deutsch repeatedly emphasized, "I'm not here to defend Bibi Netanyahu," as he tried to regain control of his point.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joe Scarborough's co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, was taken aback by the incident.

The exchange stunned viewers and co-host Mika Brzezinski, serving as a highly volatile, completely unplanned moment of live television combat over a deeply sensitive geopolitical topic. The following morning, the hosts addressed the viral clash with humor and lighthearted deflection to show that their friendship remained intact. Scarborough opened the discussion by joking about the internet's reaction to their high-volume debate. He emphasized that passion is a natural byproduct of live television, especially when discussing controversial topics.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Hosts Brushed Off the Drama

Source: MEGA The co-hosts said the awkward moment was not scripted.

Deutsch leaned into the banter, laughing off the intensity of the shouting match. He reiterated that while they fundamentally disagreed on how the report was presented, they are longtime friends who frequently debate with intense energy behind the scenes. Brzezinski jokingly expressed relief that they managed to make it to the next day without any permanent damage to the set or their relationship. The hosts used the follow-up segment to reassure viewers that the explosive exchange was entirely unscripted and reflected authentic, raw debate rather than genuine animosity between them.

'I Care Passionately'

Source: MEGA Joe Scarborough noted he's still 'great friends' with Donny Deutsch after their argument.