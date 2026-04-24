Benjamin Netanyahu's Secret Cancer Battle Exposed: Israeli PM Reveals He Quietly Underwent Treatment After Doctors Discovered Prostate Tumor

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed he was treated for prostate cancer. Netanyahu, 76, explained in a lengthy X post on Friday, April 24, that during routine medical monitoring following a successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate, doctors discovered an early-stage malignant tumor. "I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it," the leader shared.

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'You Already Know Me'

Source: mega 'The spot disappeared completely,' the prime minister said.

Netanyahu, also known as "Bibi," said he was given the option to just "live with it" and be closely monitored, but he chose the treatment route. "You already know me," he wrote. "When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level." The Israeli PM added he "went to a few short treatments, read a book and continued working," noting, "the spot disappeared completely."

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Why Did Benjamin Netanyahu Delay Sharing His Diagnosis?

Source: mega Benjamin Netanyahu claimed he didn't want his diagnosis to be used against Israel.

The father-of-three insisted he's now "in excellent physical condition" amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war in Iran. Netanyahu also explained he put off the release of his annual medical report, which revealed his diagnosis, by two months so the "Iranian terror regime" wouldn't use it "to spread even more false propaganda against Israel." The health update comes as Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House in the coming weeks as the U.S. attempts to negotiate a long-term agreement to end the conflict with Iran.

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'Bibi's Not Dumb'

Source: mega Some believe the Israeli PM talked Donald Trump into launching the attack on Iran earlier this year.

The U.S., along with Israel, launched an attack on Iran on February 28. Some of Donald Trump's former allies have turned on him amid the international conflict, with Megyn Kelly, for one, claiming the president was convinced by Netanyahu to start the war. "Bibi’s not dumb. He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did," the Fox News alum declared during an episode of her SiriusXM show on March 3.

'We're Partners'

Source: mega Benjamin Netanyahu laughed off the idea that he 'dragged' Donald Trump into the war with Iran.