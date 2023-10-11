Donald Trump Mocked for Pronouncing Hamas as 'Hummus' During Speech Addressing Terrorist Strike on Israel
Former President Donald Trump was mocked online and on late-night shows for his response to the Hamas attack in Israel after mispronouncing the name of the terrorist organization, referring to them as "hummus."
Trump spent Saturday night — when the attacks began — at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he demonstrated what Jimmy Kimmel called the "deep well of insight he has into this ongoing conflict in the Middle East."
It showed him on autopilot, badly mispronouncing Hamas so that it sounded more like "hummus."
This wasn't Trump coming up with an on-the-fly nickname for the terror organization as he has done for his political opponents. He slipped back and forth between saying the name incorrectly to correctly as he repeated the name of the terrorist group throughout the speech.
"Could you imagine anyone else in the world doing anything even remotely like that?" Kimmel said in his opening monologue. "The guy who claims to be the most pro-Israel president of all time was in Cedar Rapids on Saturday demonstrating the deep well of insight he has into this ongoing conflict in the Middle East."
"Yes the hummus, the baba ghanoush, what they’re doing is a disgrace," Kimmel joked.
- 'FAKE NEWS!': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash for Sharing 2015 Video From Syria Claiming It Was Hamas' Recent Attack on Israel
- 'Despicable!': Donald Trump Trashed for Lashing Out at 'Liberal Jews Who Voted to Destroy America' in Rosh Hashanah Message
- Donald Trump's Rant Slamming 'Liberal Jews' Is So 'Incredibly Dangerous,' Says CNN's Dana Bash
A clip of Trump's slip-up went viral on X, formally known as Twitter, where several users mocked the ex-President for the mistake.
Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the Meidas Touch shared the video with the caption, "Apparently, Israel was attacked by hummus."
One of the top comments joked, "I'll be d---ed if you think I'm gonna stay quiet on Facebook while Hummus attacks Israel." Another commented, "Watching Trump is like watching a washed up comedian that's no doubt on some kind of drugs."
On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a series of devastating attacks in Israel, including targeting a music festival in the southern part of the nation.
The attacks have resulted in a significant loss of life, with over a thousand people dead in both nations. In addition to the casualties, Hamas has taken 150 hostages. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war and emphasize a swift and punishing reprisal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT – ZERO CHANCE!"
During a rally in Iowa on Saturday, October 7, Trump further discussed the attack, which has resulted in over 600 deaths and the kidnapping of 100 individuals. He described the invasion of Israeli territory by Hamas as an "act of savagery that must and will be crushed." Trump also shifted the blame onto the Democrats for the attack, claiming that American taxpayer dollars had funded it.
"They didn't have that level of aggression with me. They didn't have it. This would have never happened with me either," Trump said.