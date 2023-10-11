Donald Trump Mocked for Pronouncing Hamas as 'Hummus' During Speech Addressing Terrorist Strike on Israel

Trump spent Saturday night — when the attacks began — at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he demonstrated what Jimmy Kimmel called the "deep well of insight he has into this ongoing conflict in the Middle East."

It showed him on autopilot, badly mispronouncing Hamas so that it sounded more like "hummus."

This wasn't Trump coming up with an on-the-fly nickname for the terror organization as he has done for his political opponents. He slipped back and forth between saying the name incorrectly to correctly as he repeated the name of the terrorist group throughout the speech.