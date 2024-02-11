OK Magazine
12 Most Famous WAGs: Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham and More

most famous wags
By:

Feb. 11 2024, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Brittany Mahomes

brittany mahomes
Brittany Mahomes met Patrick Mahomes in high school.

Brittany Mahomes started dating her now-husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when they were teenagers. They tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, on March 12, 2022.

Cheryl

cheryl
Cheryl reportedly did not like the term' WAGs.'

In September 2004, Cheryl sparked a romance with soccer star Ashley Cole. Their relationship immediately progressed as the athlete popped the question to her in Dubai in June 2005.

While they wed in London in July 2006, Cheryl and Cole called it quits a few years later after their marriage was flooded with infidelity rumors.

According to Cheryl, Liam Payne was the only man who had ever been faithful to her.

Coleen Rooney

coleen rooney
Coleen Rooney and her husband, Wayne Rooney, share four kids.

Former soccer star Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney have been together since their first meeting when she was 16. While their nearly 20-year marriage has faced infidelity stories, the matriarch revealed why she decided to stay.

"We know each other. There's love there, and if there wasn't we wouldn't still be together," she told The Sunday Times. "So I'm not stupid. I know people might say, 'Oh, I would have left him years ago,' but why, when you still have something to work at? You can comment on my life all you like, but that's the way I want to live it. And hopefully that's how it always will be."

Gabrielle Union

gabrielle union
Gabrielle Union called her marriage to Chris Howard 'dysfunctional.'

Gabrielle Union and former NFL quarterback Chris Howard tied the knot in May 2001, nearly two years after meeting at a party. They ended things between them in 2005, saying neither of them was faithful during their marriage.

Georgina Rodriguez

georgina rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have not exchanged their vows.

Since 2017, Georgina Rodriguez has been with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo following his split from Irina Shayk.

"[I'm] the girlfriend of the most followed man," Rodriguez said in the Netflix series I am Georgina. "Cristiano is great, he's a very normal guy. I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side and now I have him."

Gisele Bündchen

gisele bundchen
The model has sparked dating rumors with Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years before they filed for divorce in 2022.

"There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn't that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio," a source told Page Six.

In Brady's first interview after their split, he disclosed his situation with Bündchen as "very amicable."

Olivia Culpo

olivia culpo
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors in 2020.

Dating buzz emerged after San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey "liked" one of Olivia Culpo's posts in 2019. After months of keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, they started showing their romance in public and attending events together.

In April 2023, McCaffrey proposed to Culpo after nearly four years of dating.

"I'm so excited," Culpo told People of her engagement. "It's been the thrill of a lifetime, honestly."

Perrie Edwards

perrie edwards
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain met Little Mix in 2015, but Perrie Edwards was not present at that time.

A few months after Zayn Malik ended his engagement to Perrie Edwards, the Little Mix member was spotted spending time with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They also publicly supported each other's endeavors in the months thereafter before officially confirming their relationship on Instagram in February 2017.

Nearly a year after welcoming their bundle of joy, Oxlade-Chamberlain popped the question to her in June 2022.

Sara Carbonero

sara carbonero
Sara Carbonero underwent a procedure to treat ovarian cancer.

Sara Carbonero and former Real Madrid and Spain shot stopper Iker Casillas dated for six years before tying the knot in March 2016 in Boadilla del Monte in Madrid. Their love story ended in March 2021 when they decided to part ways.

Shakira

shakira
Shakira said she believed when they said 'til death do us part' when they wed.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué met for the first time when they worked together on the music video for her track "Waka Waka" in June 2010. A few months later, they ended the dating rumors by confirming their relationship on their social media pages.

The estranged couple, who share two kids, stayed together for 11 years before officially separating in June 2022.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," their joint statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Taylor Swift

taylor swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have sparked engagement rumors over the past months.

With the help of Travis Kelce's friendship bracelet, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won Taylor Swift's heart and started dating the "Anti-Hero" singer.

For months, they attended each other's games and shows but remained silent about their status. But when TIME magazine hailed Swift as the Person of the Year 2023, she finally disclosed when they started dating.

"We started hanging out right after that," she said, referring to when Kelce talked about her on his podcast. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Victoria Beckham

victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham share four children.

For more than 20 years, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are going strong after all these years.

Their paths first crossed in 1997 when the former Spice Girls member attended a charity football match at the Manchester United players' lounge. Only a few months later, she confirmed their engagement during a press conference.

Victoria and David wed in 1999 and have since welcomed four children.

