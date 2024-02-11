12 Most Famous WAGs: Olivia Culpo, Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham and More

In September 2004, Cheryl sparked a romance with soccer star Ashley Cole. Their relationship immediately progressed as the athlete popped the question to her in Dubai in June 2005.

While they wed in London in July 2006, Cheryl and Cole called it quits a few years later after their marriage was flooded with infidelity rumors.

According to Cheryl, Liam Payne was the only man who had ever been faithful to her.